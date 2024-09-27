Turning Point of Tampa Now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turning Point of Tampa, a top-rated addiction treatment facility since 1987, is proud to announce that it is now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, effective September 23, 2024. This partnership further expands access to affordable, high-quality care for individuals seeking mental health support and treatment for addiction, eating disorders, and dual diagnosis.

Turning Point of Tampa has been a trusted provider in addiction recovery for decades, offering comprehensive care across all levels of treatment. Patients can enter treatment at any stage of recovery, from drug and alcohol detox to inpatient residential care, day treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and sober living housing. This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield reinforces Turning Point’s commitment to making treatment accessible and affordable for more individuals in need.

Addiction and Mental Health Affects Our Families

“As a leading addiction treatment program, we understand the importance of providing our patients with affordable, effective treatment options,” said Dr. Hardeep Singh, Medical Director of Turning Point of Tampa. “Mental health is just as important as physical health. By joining the Blue Cross Blue Shield network, we are opening the door for more individuals to leverage their health coverage costs and access our services to begin their path to recovery.”

At Turning Point of Tampa, we understand the importance of accepting affordable and flexible group insurance plans. Our partnership allows your benefits review medical protocols to be pre-negotiated at an approved rate on your behalf with your insurance company. Medical and pharmacy benefits can be utilized while in treatment.

Access to Affordable Health Plans Matter

We follow the requirements of Blue Cross vendor security incidents and best practices. Most of our client population utilizes their comprehensive group insurance plans to include medical, pharmacy (to manage prescriptions price), dental, vision, life, and disability coverage, ensuring that both physical and mental health needs are met. While in treatment at Turning Point of Tampa, we assist you in getting healthier and taking care of things that might have fallen to the wayside due to addition and mental health issues.

In-person payments for co-insurance and dudctible can be handle onsite as long as you have your member ID card access. With the Sydney Health App the ability to quickly track claims through your online account is easy.

Executive Director Peter Johnson added, “Turning Point of Tampa has always prioritized the care and well-being of those we serve. Being in-network with the Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan allows us to continue providing the highest standard of care while making it easier for individuals and families with drug addiction and mental health issues to seek help utilizing health insurance options without the burden of excessive costs.”

Turning Point of Tampa

Since 1987, Turning Point of Tampa has been committed to delivering compassionate care and comprehensive treatment for addiction, eating disorders, and dual diagnosis. This new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield reflects the facility’s ongoing mission to provide quality care and offer treatment to those seeking help.

For more information, visit Turning Point of Tampa, 6227 Sheldon Road Tampa, Florida 33615 or call us at (813) 882-3003.

