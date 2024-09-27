Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market Expected to Surpass USD 512.9 Million by 2033 at 6.2% CAGR Amid Growing Demand for Early Bacterial Infection Diagnosis | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States procalcitonin (PCT) assay market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 202.0 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing incidence of bacterial infections such as community-acquired pneumonia, sepsis, and urinary tract infections. The rising demand for early and accurate diagnostic tools to manage these infections is boosting the adoption of PCT assays in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market is estimated at USD 280.6 million, and with a CAGR of 6.2%, the market is set to reach USD 512.9 million by 2033. The rise in cases of sepsis, respiratory infections, and other conditions that require swift medical intervention will further push the adoption of PCT assays in hospitals and laboratories globally.



Understanding the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market:

The Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, driven by rising demand for rapid diagnostics and the growing prevalence of bacterial infections and sepsis. PCT assays play a crucial role in identifying bacterial infections and guiding antibiotic therapy, which has made them a vital tool in clinical decision-making. This increasing demand from healthcare facilities is expected to be a major driver for market growth.

Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, along with innovations in assay kits and systems, are enhancing the sensitivity and accuracy of PCT assays. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of cost-effective solutions to cater to the rising demand in emerging markets, which are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Additionally, collaborations between healthcare institutions and PCT assay manufacturers to improve diagnostic efficiency are driving market expansion. The growing awareness regarding the importance of timely infection diagnostics and the adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) systems further fuel the global market's positive trajectory.

Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 7.3% China 9.1% UK 8.3% Japan 6.7% South Korea 6.0%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. Rising demand for rapid diagnostics and personalized medicine is expected to drive market expansion.

Technological advancements in assay systems are improving diagnostic accuracy and boosting market demand.

The market size is expected to increase from USD 280.6 million in 2023 to USD 512.9 million by 2033.

“The Procalcitonin (PCT) assay market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing integration of PCT testing in non-hospital settings such as primary care clinics and outpatient facilities. The availability of point-of-care PCT devices is expanding access to early diagnostic tools, improving patient outcomes through timely detection of bacterial infections”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Component Insights

Procalcitonin (PCT) assays are composed of different components, including reagents, assay kits, and systems that ensure high sensitivity in detecting bacterial infections. The development of point-of-care (POC) testing devices, which enable quicker results at the patient's bedside, is gaining popularity in the market.

The reagent segment dominates the market, followed by assay kits and systems, with increasing demand for high-sensitivity reagents due to their effectiveness in identifying bacterial infections at an early stage.

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market is the rising prevalence of bacterial infections and sepsis, which are significant contributors to global morbidity and mortality. Additionally, the increasing need for early and precise diagnosis is accelerating the adoption of PCT assays across healthcare settings. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly relying on PCT assays to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and improve patient outcomes.

Moreover, growing research in personalized medicine, which tailors antibiotic therapy to individual patient needs, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market players. Emerging economies are expected to contribute substantially to market growth as healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness about PCT assays increases.

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/procalcitonin-assay-market

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The increasing incidence of sepsis and respiratory infections worldwide is a significant driver of the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market. Rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment of bacterial infections has spurred the demand for PCT assays. Key trends in the market include the integration of PCT assays with automated diagnostic platforms and the growing preference for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics in outpatient settings.

Opportunities are abundant in emerging economies, where the healthcare sector is rapidly developing, and there is a growing need for cost-effective and high-performance diagnostic solutions.

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Sepsis and Respiratory Infections: Increasing cases of bacterial infections globally are leading to a surge in demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics.

Increasing cases of bacterial infections globally are leading to a surge in demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics. Technological Advancements: Innovations in diagnostic tools and PCT assay systems are enhancing the reliability and speed of results, leading to greater adoption across healthcare facilities.

Innovations in diagnostic tools and PCT assay systems are enhancing the reliability and speed of results, leading to greater adoption across healthcare facilities. Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): The shift towards rapid, bedside diagnostics in critical care settings is driving the demand for PCT assays, particularly in hospitals and outpatient clinics.





Key Players in the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market Industry:

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Elabscience Biotechnology Inc. CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC Wuhan Fine Biotech Co., Ltd. Company ABclonal, Inc. Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co.,Ltd. RayBiotech Life, Inc. Hipro Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. Vitrosens Biotechnology bioMérieux SA ELK Biotechnology CO.,Ltd. Immuno-Biological Laboratories, Inc. BISAF Roche Diagnostics





Segmentation Analysis of the Procalcitonin (PCT) Assay Market:

By Sample Type:

Serum

Plasma

Cell Culture Medium

Other Biological Fluids

By Product:

Test Kits Procalcitonin ELISA test kits Procalcitonin CLIA kits PCT Immunochromatography KITS PCT Rapid Test Kit

Analyzer & Instruments

Consumables



By Purpose:

Clinical Use

Research Use Only

By End User:

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institute

Diagnostics Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa





Im Jahr 2023 wird der Markt für Procalcitonin (PCT)-Assays auf 280,6 Millionen USD geschätzt, und mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,2 % soll der Markt bis 2033 512,9 Millionen USD erreichen. Der Anstieg der Fälle von Sepsis, Atemwegsinfektionen und anderen Erkrankungen, die ein schnelles medizinisches Eingreifen erfordern, wird die Einführung von PCT-Assays in Krankenhäusern und Laboren weltweit weiter vorantreiben.

Den Markt für Procalcitonin (PCT)-Assays verstehen:

Der Markt für Procalcitonin (PCT)-Assays wird im kommenden Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich deutlich wachsen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Schnelldiagnostik und die zunehmende Verbreitung bakterieller Infektionen und Sepsis. PCT-Assays spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Identifizierung bakterieller Infektionen und der Steuerung der Antibiotikatherapie, was sie zu einem wichtigen Instrument bei der klinischen Entscheidungsfindung gemacht hat. Diese steigende Nachfrage von Gesundheitseinrichtungen dürfte ein wichtiger Treiber für das Marktwachstum sein.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Diagnosewerkzeugen sowie Innovationen bei Testkits und -systemen verbessern die Empfindlichkeit und Genauigkeit von PCT-Tests. Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung kostengünstiger Lösungen, um der steigenden Nachfrage in den Schwellenmärkten gerecht zu werden, die im Prognosezeitraum erhebliche Wachstumschancen bieten dürften.

Darüber hinaus treiben Kooperationen zwischen Gesundheitseinrichtungen und Herstellern von PCT-Tests zur Verbesserung der Diagnoseeffizienz die Marktexpansion voran. Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Bedeutung einer rechtzeitigen Infektionsdiagnostik und die Einführung von Point-of-Care-Testsystemen (POCT) treiben die positive Entwicklung des globalen Marktes weiter voran.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

• Der Markt für Procalcitonin (PCT)-Tests wird von 2023 bis 2033 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,2 % wachsen.

• Die steigende Nachfrage nach Schnelldiagnostik und personalisierter Medizin wird voraussichtlich die Marktexpansion vorantreiben.

• Technologische Fortschritte bei Testsystemen verbessern die Diagnosegenauigkeit und steigern die Marktnachfrage.

• Die Marktgröße soll von 280,6 Millionen USD im Jahr 2023 auf 512,9 Millionen USD im Jahr 2033 steigen.

„Der Markt für Procalcitonin (PCT)-Tests verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch die zunehmende Integration von PCT-Tests in außerklinischen Umgebungen wie Kliniken der Primärversorgung und ambulanten Einrichtungen vorangetrieben wird. Die Verfügbarkeit von Point-of-Care-PCT-Geräten erweitert den Zugang zu frühen Diagnoseinstrumenten und verbessert die Patientenergebnisse durch die rechtzeitige Erkennung bakterieller Infektionen“, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Komponenteneinblicke

Procalcitonin (PCT)-Tests bestehen aus verschiedenen Komponenten, darunter Reagenzien, Testkits und Systeme, die eine hohe Empfindlichkeit bei der Erkennung bakterieller Infektionen gewährleisten. Die Entwicklung von Point-of-Care (POC)-Testgeräten, die schnellere Ergebnisse am Krankenbett des Patienten ermöglichen, gewinnt auf dem Markt an Popularität.

Das Reagenziensegment dominiert den Markt, gefolgt von Testkits und -systemen, wobei die Nachfrage nach hochempfindlichen Reagenzien aufgrund ihrer Wirksamkeit bei der Früherkennung bakterieller Infektionen steigt.

Treiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber für den Procalcitonin (PCT)-Testmarkt ist die steigende Prävalenz bakterieller Infektionen und Sepsis, die erheblich zur weltweiten Morbidität und Mortalität beitragen. Darüber hinaus beschleunigt der zunehmende Bedarf an einer frühen und präzisen Diagnose die Einführung von PCT-Tests im gesamten Gesundheitswesen. Krankenhäuser und Diagnoselabore verlassen sich zunehmend auf PCT-Tests, um den unnötigen Einsatz von Antibiotika zu reduzieren und die Patientenergebnisse zu verbessern.

Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass die wachsende Forschung im Bereich der personalisierten Medizin, die die Antibiotikatherapie an die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Patienten anpasst, lukrative Chancen für Marktteilnehmer bietet. Es wird erwartet, dass Schwellenländer erheblich zum Marktwachstum beitragen, da sich die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur verbessert und das Bewusstsein für PCT-Tests zunimmt.

Wichtigste Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Die weltweit zunehmende Zahl von Sepsis und Atemwegsinfektionen ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Procalcitonin (PCT)-Testmarkts. Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Bedeutung einer frühen Diagnose und wirksamen Behandlung bakterieller Infektionen hat die Nachfrage nach PCT-Tests angekurbelt. Zu den wichtigsten Trends auf dem Markt gehören die Integration von PCT-Tests in automatisierte Diagnoseplattformen und die zunehmende Präferenz für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik (POC) in ambulanten Einrichtungen.

In Schwellenländern gibt es zahlreiche Chancen, da sich der Gesundheitssektor rasch entwickelt und ein wachsender Bedarf an kostengünstigen und leistungsstarken Diagnoselösungen besteht.

Wachstumstreiber

• Steigende Prävalenz von Sepsis und Atemwegsinfektionen: Die weltweit zunehmende Zahl bakterieller Infektionen führt zu einem Anstieg der Nachfrage nach präzisen und schnellen Diagnosen.

• Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen bei Diagnosewerkzeugen und PCT-Testsystemen verbessern die Zuverlässigkeit und Geschwindigkeit der Ergebnisse und führen zu einer stärkeren Akzeptanz in Gesundheitseinrichtungen.

• Zunehmende Einführung von Point-of-Care-Tests (POCT): Der Trend zu schnellen Diagnostikverfahren am Krankenbett in der Intensivpflege treibt die Nachfrage nach PCT-Tests, insbesondere in Krankenhäusern und Ambulanzen.

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für Procalcitonin-Tests (PCT):

1. J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

4. CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC

5. Wuhan Fine Biotech Co., Ltd.

6. Company ABclonal, Inc.

7. Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co.,Ltd.

8. RayBiotech Life, Inc.

9. Hipro Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

10. Vitrosens Biotechnology

11. bioMérieux SA

12. ELK Biotechnology CO.,Ltd.

13. Immuno-Biological Laboratories, Inc.

14. BISAF

15. Roche Diagnostics

Segmentierungsanalyse des Procalcitonin (PCT)-Testmarktes:

Nach Probentyp:

• Serum

• Plasma

• Zellkulturmedium

• Andere biologische Flüssigkeiten

Nach Produkt:

• Testkits

o Procalcitonin ELISA-Testkits

o Procalcitonin CLIA-Kits

o PCT-Immunchromatographie-KITS

o PCT-Schnelltestkit

• Analysegerät und Instrumente

• Verbrauchsmaterialien

Nach Zweck:

• Klinische Verwendung

• Nur Forschungszwecke

Nach Endbenutzer:

• Krankenhaus

• Fachkliniken

• Akademische und Forschungsinstitute

• Diagnostiklabore

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Europa

• Ostasien

• Südasien

• Ozeanien

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The lateral flow assay market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.9 billion by 2033.

The global radioimmunoassay market was valued at US$ 433.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 690.8 Million by 2033.

The global transport protein assays kits market is expected to witness a market value of US$ 3.36 billion in 2023

The global sales of platelet rich plasma is estimated to be worth USD 444.4 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,163.1 million by 2034.

The Europe sales of radiotherapy patient positioning is estimated to be worth USD 135.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 196.1 million by 2034.

The global sales of bioimpedance devices is estimated to be worth USD 650.5 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,244.2 million by 2034.

The global sales of Small Molecule API are estimated to be worth USD 120,376.6 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 186,941.2 million by 2034.

The global sales of ultrasound conductivity gels are estimated to be worth USD 325.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 690.7 million by 2034.

The global sales of teleradiology is estimated to be worth USD 8,894.3 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 47,748.5 million by 2034.

The global sales of hospital bedsheet & pillow is estimated to be worth USD 7,596.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 13,477.1 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.