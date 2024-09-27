American Rebel Light Beer is Primary Sponsor of Tony Stewart Racing Team’s SRT Hellcat Funny Car driven by Matt Hagan at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis

Nashville, TN, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer ( www.americanrebelbeer.com ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced they are the primary sponsor of Tony Stewart’s National Hot Rod Association (“NHRA”) Funny Car, driven by Matt Hagan, at the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, MO the weekend of September 27 – September 29.



“We’re excited to be sponsoring the Tony Stewart NHRA racing team and having Matt Hagan, who won last year at this event in St. Louis, as the driver of the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “The American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car is quickly becoming a fan favorite within the NHRA racing community. The NHRA events allow us to engage with the fans throughout the weekend and we are excited to be able to introduce the millions of viewers on television to American Rebel Light Beer. We’ve got a winning team with Tony and Matt and we’re looking forward to the race weekend, celebrating their success while promoting American Rebel Light, America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

Hagan is currently fourth in the Funny Car championship standings, 153 points behind leader Austin Prock. Hagan is a four-time season-long champion (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023) and is the defending event winner at St. Louis. “We have some good luck at St. Louis, so hopefully we can continue our momentum from Charlotte with the final-round appearance,” said Matt Hagan, driver of the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car. “We’re going to have a few Dodge executives there and our friends from American Rebel Beer, so I’d really like to have good performance and put on a good show for them to show them what we’re capable of.”

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S. American Rebel Light Beer just completed its first production run and is now available in 12oz and 16oz cans in several states across the USA.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com . For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

