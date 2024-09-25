Prime Minister Golob: Pay reform is a deal for the future

SLOVENIA, September 25 - "This is the biggest overhaul of the salary system in the last 15 years, which has not really been addressed in the past because it is a very complex and demanding issue. The public sector is a pillar of any developed society and every profession in the public sector is of great significance for the functioning of the state. That is why it is so important that, by reforming the salary system, we have supported employees, without whom there can be no quality public services. The new salary system will also help the public sector to compete in an increasingly competitive labour market. This is a deal for the future and for more decent salaries", the Prime Minister stressed.

With the new pay reform no one will be paid less than the minimum wage. Salaries will increase gradually so that the lowest-paid public employees will be the first to benefit from higher salaries. The system of public sector salary increases will be adjusted to inflation and, for the first time in history, systemically regulated.



Prime Minister Golob would like to take this opportunity to thank the trade unions and the Government negotiating team for its perseverance and commitment throughout the extremely difficult negotiations. He also expresses his satisfaction that everyone has recognised the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement rather than reckless solutions which in the past repeatedly led to further disparities and inequities in practice.