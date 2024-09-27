Brookwood School District 167 Unveils Cutting-Edge SmartLabs at Hickory Bend and Longwood Elementary Schools

SmartLab Excitement -- creating ah-HA! moments! Brand New SmartLab Facilities at Hickory Elementary Brand New SmartLab Facilities at Longwood Elementary

State-of-the-art classrooms to prepare students for future STEM careers

SmartLab will provide students with the opportunity to explore different projects, including AI, coding, robotics, and 3D printing” — Bethany Lindsay, Superintendent

GLENWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major educational initiative, Brookwood School District 167 celebrated the opening of two innovative SmartLabs at Hickory Bend Elementary and Longwood Elementary Schools. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies, held on August 12 and September 3, respectively, were attended by school leaders, educators, students, parents, and community members, marking the district's commitment to fostering 21st-century skills in young learners.

The SmartLabs at Hickory Bend and Longwood Elementary Schools are state-of-the-art learning environments designed to immerse students in hands-on, inquiry-based learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These cutting-edge facilities aim to prepare students for high-demand careers in fields like engineering, computer science, robotics, and renewable energy.

Both events highlighted the significant benefits of early exposure to STEM, a field projected to grow by 8% by 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Bethany Lindsay, Superintendent emphasized SmartLab will provide students with the opportunity to explore different projects, including AI, coding, robotics, and 3D printing

Hickory Bend Principal, Ronisha Penner, Longwood Principal, Carnisha Mayze, Business Manager, Kevin Slattery and Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Kathleen Hatczel, shared the district’s vision for long-term investment in STEM education across all grade levels. Additionally, Courtney Gebhardt, Regional Sales Manager for SmartLab, explained that project-based learning programs are designed to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, equipping students with tools for both academic and real-world challenges.

National data supports the value of these programs, revealing that students engaged in STEM-related activities perform better in mathematics and science, develop teamwork and innovation skills, and are more likely to pursue higher education and successful careers in these fields.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟲𝟳

Brookwood School District 167 serves the communities of Glenwood and Chicago Heights, Illinois, offering high-quality education to approximately 650 students in grades Pre-K through 5. The district is committed to providing innovative learning environments that prepare students for future success. To learn more, visit www.brookwood167.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, an education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® Learning, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. To learn more, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

