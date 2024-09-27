ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: We must continue to raise awareness of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It gives me great pleasure to stand before you today to commemorate the opening for signature of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a landmark instrument of our times.

Seven years ago, about two-thirds of the world’s States agreed to outlaw nuclear weapons, the most catastrophic and inhumane weapons ever created. They did so against all odds – against the backdrop of international tensions, disturbing technological and policy developments, and growing risks of nuclear weapons use.

Almost half of the international community of States have expressed their will to be bound by the TPNW’s unequivocal prohibition of nuclear weapons, including of their use, threat of use, testing and hosting, and by its positive obligations to assist victims of nuclear weapons and remediate the contaminated natural environment.

In the current bleak environment, marked by an increasingly prominent role for nuclear weapons in security policies, strengthened deterrence doctrines, repeated threats of use, multiple regional wars involving nuclear powers, and expanded nuclear sharing, universalizing the TPNW and its norms and principles is more important than ever.

At the core of these lies the stigmatization of nuclear weapons due to their catastrophic humanitarian consequences, which defy every tenet of law, ethics and humanity. Any use of nuclear weapons – be it strategic or tactical, offensive or defensive – would entail the risk of escalation to a nuclear war, which would itself endanger the very survival of life on our planet. It is extremely doubtful that nuclear weapons could ever be used in compliance with IHL. And any use or threat of use of nuclear weapons would be abhorrent to the principles of humanity and the dictates of public conscience.

Faced with the ever-growing unacceptable risks of nuclear weapons use, applying a humanitarian lens to any debate and decision-making on nuclear weapons is the only realistic and responsible approach, an approach that can bring us closer to sustainable peace.

If we take a realistic look at nuclear deterrence and its professed benefits through the lens of human security, we will see that far from guaranteeing peace and security, nuclear deterrence theories put humanity at unacceptable risk.

We must therefore continue to raise awareness of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons. This is in itself an important risk reduction and confidence-building measure. Ensuring that governments, the media and the general public understand the immediate and long-term consequences of any use of nuclear weapons inspires caution, strengthens the taboo against the use of nuclear weapons, and builds support for progress on disarmament.

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

The TPNW does not stand alone. It complements and reinforces the other instruments making up the broader nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation framework, including the cornerstone Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and the regional Treaties establishing zones free from nuclear weapons. The TPNW promotes the objectives of each of these treaties, countering the proliferation of nuclear weapons, prohibiting their testing, and aiming at achieving a universal nuclear weapon-free zone. We must build on this complementarity to replace polarization and divisions with trust, cooperation and synergies. . I welcome the renewed commitment of world leaders to nuclear disarmament and their determination to accelerate progress towards achieving it, as recently agreed in the Pact for the Future.

The TPNW is proof that progress is possible even in the darkest of times. We must now redouble our efforts to expand its membership. I commend Indonesia, Sierra Leone and Solomon Islands who have made the courageous choice to ratify this landmark treaty today. With these ratifications, 73 States will be party to the TPNW, with 25 other States having signed it. It is my hope that today’s ratifications will create the momentum to reach 100 signatories and States Parties by the end of the year. I call on all other States, including nuclear-armed States and their allies, to join the treaty without delay.

The comprehensive prohibition of nuclear weapons is a crucial step towards their elimination, which is a vital responsibility of the international community as a whole. The TPNW brings us one step closer to a nuclear-weapon-free-world, although the road ahead is still long. Ultimately, the treaty makes a real contribution to peace efforts; there can be no lasting peace in a world where nuclear weapons exist.

The complete elimination of nuclear weapons is an unwavering priority for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. We will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen the membership of the TPNW and its implementation, and to promote complete nuclear disarmament, until the goal of a peaceful world free from nuclear weapons becomes reality.

Thank you.