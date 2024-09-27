NUJ renews call for O'Hagan murder review in plea to Benn, Starmer and Harris

Saturday next, 28th September marks the 23rd anniversary of the murder of Martin O’Hagan.

As you are no doubt aware Martin was a brave investigative journalist with the Sunday World. He was also secretary of the Belfast and district branch of the NUJ and a valued colleague. He was 51 years of age when he was killed in front of his wife Marie in Lurgan.

The names of his alleged killer have been widely circulated and have appeared in print, including in the Sunday World. Not only is the identity of the subjects known to the PSNI, but there is also compelling evidence of collusion between those who ordered Martin O’Hagan’s murder and members of the security forces.

It has also been claimed that the authorities had warning of the Loyalist Volunteer Force plan to assassinate Martin and could have acted to prevent the murder.

Many family members, colleagues, friends, and journalists who have attempted to cover the story of this murder believe that the killers have been protected from prosecution because of links to the security forces.

The inconclusive PSNI investigations in 2001 and 2007 have done nothing to assuage that belief.

The NUJ has long campaigned for an independent, external investigation into both the murder and the police handing of the case.

The circumstances surrounding the murder and the significance of the murder of a journalist are such that we believe an investigation led by an independent, international body is imperative.

Throughout the Troubles journalists operated under extremely difficult conditions. Martin O’Hagan was forced during his career to work outside Northern Ireland and was subject to threats and intimidation from Loyalist and Republican paramilitary groups.

His murder, which happened after the Good Friday Agreement, marked a watershed in Northern Ireland, where no journalist had been murdered during the Troubles.

The fact that no one has been convicted of his murder is an indictment of the security system and gives license to those who target journalists. The unresolved murder of Martin O’Hagan stands alongside a litany of such killings in countries where such heinous crimes have gone unpunished.

In your new role you have already shown a willingness to address historic cases and to look afresh at cases of public importance.

We would welcome the opportunity to discuss our request for an independent, external investigation and would ask you to treat this as a matter of extreme importance.

Michelle Stanistreet Séamus Dooley

General Secretary Assistant General Secretary