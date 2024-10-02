Textile Coatings Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.1%

Textile Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The textile coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.04 billion in 2023 to $6.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand from apparel industry, consumer preferences for performance textiles, expansion of sportswear industry, focus on sustainable textile practices, stringent regulations, consumer awareness of health and safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Textile Coatings Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The textile coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in demand for smart textiles, customization in textile coatings, expansion of home textiles market, focus on green chemistry, demand for high-performance outdoor textiles, influence of fast fashion trends.

Growth Driver Of The Textile Coatings Market

The growing demand in the construction industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the textile coatings market going forward. Construction industry refer to a wide range of tasks and processes involved in building structures, infrastructure, and other physical facilities which consists of planning, design, erection, and maintenance of various types of construction projects. Textile coatings are used in construction industry in fabrics such as membranes, awnings, and roofing materials and provide waterproofing, protecting structures from rain and other environmental elements.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Textile Coatings Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Covestro AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema group, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Covestro AG, DSM Coating Resins Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, KCC Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Dow Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Archroma Management LLC, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Perstorp Holding AB, RPM International Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Textile Coatings Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the textile coatings market are focusing on innovating products, such as Dartex MicroClimate EcoPlus, to provide reliable services to customers. Dartex MicroClimate EcoPlus is a polyurethane-coated fabric that combines exceptional chemical resistance with unparalleled breathability.

How Is The Global Textile Coatings Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Thermoplastics, Thermosets, Other Types

2) By Coating Method: Direct Coating, Direct Roll Coating, Pad-Dry-Cure Coating, Foamed And Crushed Foam Coating, Hot Melt Extrusion Coating, Calender Coating, Other Coating Types

3) By Technology: Dot Textile Coating Technology, Full Surface Textile Coating Technology

4) By End-User: Clothing, Transportation, Construction, Home Furnishing, Healthcare

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Textile Coatings Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Textile Coatings Market Definition

Textile coating is the technique of coating a textile substrate with resin, either on one or both sides. Textile coatings are used to significantly increase the value of textiles by improving and prolonging their performance and aesthetic appeal.

