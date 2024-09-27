Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,974 in the last 365 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports Half Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced its financial results for six months ended June 30, 2024.

  • Revenue decreased by 25.4% from RMB280.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 209.3 million (US$28.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Gross profit was RMB 41.7 million (US$5.7 million) and RMB 23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.
    • Gross profit margin rose to 19.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 8.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Net income was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a turnaround from net loss of RMB93.6 million for the same period in 2023.
  • The following table sets forth a summary of the consolidated results of operations for the years indicated:

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023       2024    
    RMB     RMB     % Change  
    (in million, except for percentages)  
Revenue   280.6       209.3       (25.4 %)  
Gross profit     23.9         41.7         74.5 %  
Gross margin     8.5 %       19.9 %       11.4
percentage
points		    
Total operating expenses     （115.3       (16.1 )       (86.0 %)  
(Loss) income from operations     (91.3 )       25.6         128.0 %  
(loss) income before income tax     (91.3 )       25.3         127.7 %  
Net (loss) income     (93.6 )       27.6         129.5 %  


Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of the Company, commented: “In the first half of 2024, we faced a 25.4% decline in net revenues, which was primarily driven by lower demand for IT-related solutions and educational content services. However, we view this as a strategic opportunity for improvement.”

“Notably, we successfully reduced our cost of revenue by 34.7%, bringing it down to RMB167.6 million (US$23.1 million). This cost management initiative allowed us to achieve a gross profit of RMB41.7 million (US$5.7 million), resulting in a positive gross profit margin of 19.9%, a significant growth from 8.5% of the previous year.”

“Our focus on operational efficiency is reflected in the reduction of operating expenses, which has contributed to our impressive transition from a net loss of RMB93.6 million in first half of 2023 to a net income of RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) during same period in 2024. This shift underscores our commitment to enhancing profitability and positioning the Company for sustainable growth moving forward.”

“Looking ahead, we are rolling out several key initiatives including a partnership with China’s top telecom operator to boost our B2B operations across multiple provinces, as we target to acquire massive paying users within the next three years. The partnership will offer various subscription plans, which we believe projects strong revenue and profit margins. Moreover, we are also expanding the partnership into AI applications that will initially target the education sector before expanding to other applications such as research institutions, public libraries to further enhance user engagement with our services.”

“We remain optimistic about our future strategies and are dedicated to leveraging our strengths to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Half Year 2024 Financial Results:

Net revenues

Revenues decreased by 25.4% from RMB280.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 209.3 million (US$28.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by the net effects of a decrease of RMB53.4 million in net revenues from the provision of IT related solution services, and a decrease of RMB17.9 million in revenue generated from educational content services and other services.

  • Net revenue from the educational content service and other services decreased by RMB17.9 million from RMB28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB10.6 million (US$1.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily caused by a decrease of revenue by RMB16.5 million (US$2.3 million) in Fish Learning. Such decrease in revenues were primarily because we did not provide new and attractive contents on the platform leading to decreased subscriptions from end customers.
  • Net revenue from IT related solution services decreased by RMB53.4 million (US$7.3 million), or 21.2% from RMB 252.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 198.7 million (US$27.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily caused by a decrease in customer orders for design and development of customized IT system, and procurement and assembling of equipment.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue decreased by 34.7% from RMB256.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to RMB 167.6 million (US$23.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease of RMB27.4 million in amortization of educational and decrease of RMB57.7 million in purchase of IT equipment for IT related solution services, partially offset by an increase of RMB14.7 million in material costs used for educational content service and other services with decreased subscriptions from end customers and decreased orders from high schools.

Compared with the decrease in revenues growth, the higher percentage of decrease in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the higher gross profit we earned from IT solution services in the first half of 2024 as compared with the same period of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB 23.9 million and RMB 41.7 million (US$5.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Company’s gross profit margin changed from 8.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 19.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The change was mainly due to an increase in the gross profits margin for IT related solution services for the first half 2024, because the Company was primarily engaged in IT design and development services for customers in the first half of 2024, as compared with procurement and assembling equipment projects in the same period of 2023. The profit margin was higher in IT design and development services than procurement and assembling equipment projects.

Operating expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses changed from RMB115.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB16.1 million (US$2.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

  • Sales and marketing expenses decreased from RMB3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • General and administrative expenses increased from RMB9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB10.5 million (US$1.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Research and development expenses decreased from RMB4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • The Company provided impairment of educational contents of RMB97.3 million for the six months ended June 2023, and nil during the same period in 2024.

Net income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company reported net loss of RMB93.6 million and net income of RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Janice Wang
Wealth Financial Services LLC
Phone: +86 13811768559
+1 628 283 9214
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com


JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),
except for number of shares and per share data) 		 
   
    December 31,
2023		     June 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
          (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Assets                  
Current assets:                  
Cash     18,175,959       13,115,287       1,804,724  
Accounts receivable, net     4,912,020       76,240,194       10,491,000  
Amount due from related parties     2,172,565       1,115,565       153,507  
Short-term prepayments     77,950,037       1,965,969       270,526  
Short-term investments     4,223,894       7,648,722       1,052,499  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     14,914,484       10,534,089       1,449,538  
Total current assets     122,348,959       110,619,826       15,221,794  
                         
Non-current assets:                        
Right-of-use assets, net     7,604,933       5,903,758       812,384  
Deferred tax assets, net     11,226,164       13,518,156       1,860,160  
Property and equipment, net     213,369       183,032       25,186  
Intangible assets, net     1,257,860       1,106,916       152,317  
Other non-current assets     219,416       176,949       24,349  
Long-term prepayments     8,815,919       18,059,668       2,485,093  
Total non-current assets     29,337,661       38,948,479       5,359,489  
Total assets     151,686,620       149,568,305       20,581,283  
                         
Liabilities                        
Current liabilities:                        
Accounts payable     11,524,904       66,456,088       9,144,662  
Contract liabilities     86,731,977       13,108,638       1,803,809  
Salary and welfare payable     3,170,255       1,962,572       270,059  
Income taxes payable     4,474,575       2,603,097       358,198  
Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable     2,198,217       4,315,792       593,873  
Other payables     3,506,282       1,873,102       257,747  
Lease liabilities, current     3,482,876       3,027,011       416,531  
Amount due to related parties     47,505,624       480,902       66,174  
Total current liabilities     162,594,710       93,827,202       12,911,053  
                         
Non-current liabilities:                        
Deferred tax liabilities     2,274,256       2,336,341       321,491  
Lease liabilities, non-current     4,035,598       2,790,522       383,989  
Total non-current liabilities     6,309,854       5,126,863       705,480  
Total liabilities     168,904,564       98,954,065       13,616,533  


JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),
except for number of shares and per share data) 		 
   
    December 31,
2023		     June 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
          (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Shareholders’ (deficit) equity                  
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 121,110,000 and 121,110,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024)     77,747       77,747       12,111  
Additional paid-in capital     238,567,906       278,748,454       39,129,453  
Statutory reserves     23,557,710       23,557,710       3,318,034  
Accumulated deficit     (291,805,140)       (264,741,760)       (37,375,863)  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     6,096,465       6,124,383       938,739  
Total Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders’ (deficit) equity     (23,505,312)       43,766,534       6,022,474  
Noncontrolling interests     6,287,368       6,847,706       942,276  
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity     (17,217,944)       50,614,240       6,964,750  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity     151,686,620       149,568,305       20,581,283  


JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) 		 
   
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2024     2024  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
Net revenues     280,606,379       209,303,030       28,801,055  
Cost of revenues     (256,660,584)       (167,646,023)       (23,068,861)  
Gross profit     23,945,795       41,657,007       5,732,194  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing expenses     (3,943,550)       (2,459,869)       (338,489)  
General and administrative expenses     (9,581,756)       (10,513,568)       (1,446,722)  
Research and development expenses     (4,412,218)       (3,121,624)       (429,550)  
Impairment of intangible assets     (97,332,087)              
Total operating expenses     (115,269,611)       (16,095,061)       (2,214,761)  
(Loss) income from operations     (91,323,816)       25,561,946       3,517,433  
                         
Other income (expenses):                        
Investment income     60,649       13,739       1,891  
Interest expenses, net     (701,899)       (467,320)       (64,305)  
Other (expenses) income, net     (16,781)       22,641       3,116  
Government grants     643,646       139,236       19,160  
Total other expenses, net     (14,385)       (291,704)       (40,138)  
                         
(Loss) income before income tax     (91,338,201)       25,270,242       3,477,295  
                         
Income tax (expense) benefits     (2,238,882)       2,353,476       323,849  
Net (loss) income     (93,577,083)       27,623,718       3,801,144  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (2,885,241)       560,338       77,105  
Net (loss) income attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders     (90,691,842)       27,063,380       3,724,039  
                         
Net (loss) income     (93,577,083)       27,623,718       3,801,144  
Other comprehensive (loss) income:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments     830,133       27,918       3,842  
Total comprehensive (loss) income     (92,746,950)       27,651,636       3,804,986  
Net comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (2,885,241)       560,338       77,105  
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s shareholders     (89,861,709)       27,091,298       3,727,881  
                         
(Loss) earnings per share – Basic and diluted     (0.75)       0.22       0.03  
                         
Weighted average number of shares - Basic and diluted     121,100,000       121,110,000       121,110,000  


JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”) 		 
   
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2024     2024  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (7,630,383)       10,944,793       1,506,046  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchase of short-term investments     (20,000,000)       (5,800,000)       (798,107)  
Proceeds from redemption of short-term investment     20,000,000       2,375,172       326,835  
Purchase of property and equipment     (319,309)              
Return of deposits for property and equipment           1,803,140       248,120  
Repayment of loans from a related party                    
Purchase of educational contents     (19,184,980)       (13,445,345)       (1,493,918)  
Loans made to a third party     (13,851,828)              
Repayment of loans from a third party     3,100,833              
Repayment of loans from a related party     137,814       200,998       27,658  
Net cash used in investing activities     (30,117,470)       (14,866,035)       (2,045,635)  
                         
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Repayment to related parties     (13,257)       (499,842)       (68,781)  
Net cash used in financing activities     (13,257)       (499,842)       (68,781)  
                         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies     1,332,362       (639,588)       (88,001)  
                         
Net decrease in cash     (36,428,748)       (5,060,672)       (696,371)  
Cash at beginning of the period     65,055,278       18,175,959       2,501,095  
Cash at end of the period     28,626,530       13,115,287       1,804,724  
                         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:                        
Cash paid for income taxes           130,244       17,922  
Cash paid for interest expenses                  
                         
Non-cash Investing and Financing activities:                        
Waive of liabilities due by shareholders           40,180,548       5,529,027  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities     8,943,892       5,817,299       800,487  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports Half Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more