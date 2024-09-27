OTC Markets Group Welcomes G Mining Ventures Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN; OTCQX: GMINF), a precious metals mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. G Mining Ventures Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

On April 22, 2024, G Mining TZ Corp. (formerly G Mining Ventures Corp.) (“Former GMIN”), Reunion Gold Corporation (“Reunion Gold”) and Greenheart Gold Inc. (“Greenheart”, and collectively with GMIN and Reunion Gold, the “Parties”), entered into an arrangement agreement under which the Parties agreed to complete a plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, which closed on July 15, 2024, a newly incorporated successor issuer, G Mining Ventures Corp. (“New GMIN”), now holds and manages the combined business of Former GMIN and Reunion Gold.

As a result, shares of Former GMIN ceased trading on the OTCQX on July 17, 2024, and New GMIN shares begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GMINF,” in substitution for the Former GMIN shares. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We have seen significant and growing investor interest as our flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil commenced commercial production in September, the Oko West Project in Guyana delivered a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment, and the acquisition of the CentroGold Project from BHP is targeting completion by Q1 2025. We are very pleased that our graduation to the OTCQX® Best Market will provide enhanced visibility to U.S. investors and help meet the significant interest from U.S. based investors,” commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and CEO of G Mining Ventures.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Project in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.