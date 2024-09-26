Former Connecticut-Based Energy Trader Convicted of International Bribery Scheme

A federal jury in Bridgeport, Connecticut, convicted a former oil and gas trader today for his role in a nearly eight-year long scheme to bribe Brazilian government officials and to launder money to secure business for two Connecticut-based commodities trading companies.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Glenn Oztemel, 65, of Westport, Connecticut, paid bribes to officials of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), the Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company, to obtain lucrative contracts for Arcadia Fuels Ltd. (Arcadia) and Freepoint Commodities LLC (Freepoint).

“Glenn Oztemel paid and laundered more than $1 million in bribes to employees of Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company to obtain lucrative contracts for his commodities-trading companies in Connecticut,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Bribing public officials to win business undermines the rule of law and creates unfair competition. Today’s verdict reaffirms the Criminal Division’s commitment to combatting foreign corruption that violates U.S. law.”

“Bribery and money laundering are well-established federal crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery for the District of Connecticut. “This conviction serves as another warning to anyone involved in the financial industry who seeks to gain an unfair advantage and illegally profit, both here in the U.S. and abroad. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to keep a watchful eye to ensure that representatives from U.S. businesses operating overseas comply with our nation’s laws.”

“Individuals and companies who collude to thwart free market competition through bribery ultimately erode public trust in the marketplace,” said Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office. “Today’s conviction demonstrates the commitment of the FBI and our partners to investigate anti-competitive behavior and hold accountable those who try to cheat the system for their own benefit and profit.”

The trial evidence showed that, between 2010 and 2018, Oztemel worked as a senior oil and gas trader — first at Arcadia and then at Freepoint. With the assistance of others, Oztemel paid and caused the payment of bribes to Petrobras officials for their assistance in helping Arcadia and Freepoint to obtain and retain fuel oil contracts with Petrobras and by providing Oztemel and others with confidential information regarding Petrobras’ fuel oil business. Oztemel and his co-conspirators caused Arcadia and Freepoint to make corrupt payments — disguised as purported consulting fees and commissions — to a third party intermediary and agent, Eduardo Innecco, 74, knowing that Innecco would pay a portion of those funds to Brazilian officials, including to Houston-based Petrobras trader Rodrigo Berkowitz.

To conceal the scheme, Oztemel, Innecco, and their co-conspirators used coded language like “breakfast” and “freight deviation” to refer to the bribes and communicated using personal email accounts, encrypted messaging applications, disposable phones, and fictitious names like “Spencer Kazisnaf” and “Nikita Maksimov.” In total, Oztemel paid more than $1,000,000 in bribes, which were split between Berkowitz and other Petrobras officials in Brazil. The bribe money moved from the trading companies to shell companies around the world controlled by Innecco, who then made payments to a bank account in Uruguay controlled by Berkowitz’s father.

The jury convicted Oztemel of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of violating the FCPA, and two counts of money laundering. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each of the FCPA and conspiracy to violate the FCPA counts, and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the money laundering and money laundering conspiracy counts. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Charges against Oztemel and Innecco were unsealed on Feb. 17, 2023. In a superseding indictment returned on Aug. 29, 2023, both were charged alongside Oztemel’s brother, Gary Oztemel. Gary Oztemel pleaded guilty to money laundering on June 24. In May 2023, Innecco was arrested in France and his extradition to the United States is pending. An indictment is merely an allegation, and Innecco is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In a related matter, in December 2023, Freepoint admitted to bribing officials in Brazil in violation of the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA. Freepoint entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. As a part of the resolution, Freepoint agreed to pay more than $98 million in criminal penalties and forfeiture.

The FBI Los Angeles Field Office’s International Corruption Squad investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and authorities in Brazil, Latvia, Switzerland, and Uruguay provided assistance with the investigation.

Trial Attorneys Allison McGuire and Clayton P. Solomon and Assistant Chief Jonathan P. Robell of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McGarry for the District of Connecticut are prosecuting the case.

The Criminal Division’s Fraud Section is responsible for investigating and prosecuting FCPA and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) matters. Additional information about the Justice Department’s FCPA and FEPA enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal/fraud/fcpa.