BUSINESSNEXT and MongoDB team up to accelerate autonomous operations in financial services

Collaboration will enable banks to create hyper-scalable digital solutions, delivering cutting-edge technology, AI-driven customer journeys and experiences

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a global leader in composable enterprise solutions for financial services, has partnered with MongoDB to accelerate autonomous operations powered with specialized predictive and generative AI for banking and insurance. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB empowers innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with the power of software and data.



The collaboration between BUSINESSNEXT and MongoDB will empower banking and financial services with the technology needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive autonomous operations.

By combining BUSINESSNEXT’s deep expertise in financial services with MongoDB’s flexible, scalable database platform that has industry-leading encryption, access controls, and data protection protocols, the partnership will deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. BUSINESSNEXT’s suite of solutions to drive autonomous banking includes real-time AI at the core powering modern CRM, digital journeys, lending platforms, risk-rating platforms, workforce assistants, customer chatbots and more.

MongoDB’s document-oriented data model, with its flexible schema, nicely complements BUSINESSNEXT’s AI-driven capabilities. The partnership will enable banks to harness the power of their data to create personalized customer journeys, optimize lending processes, and make data-driven decisions.

“We are excited to partner with MongoDB to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our financial services clients,” said Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director at BUSINESSNEXT. “MongoDB’s industry-leading data protection protocols and our ability to handle complex data structures and scale effortlessly aligns with our vision of providing a modern, agile platform for banks.”

“Independent software vendors are an integral part of the enterprise software stack in India, and BUSINESSNEXT is a great example of the kind of ISV we want to work with,” said Sachin Chawla, Vice President, India and South Asia at MongoDB. “This partnership will help a large number of financial services organizations to accelerate their modernization initiatives and use AI to drive differentiation,” added Chawla.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Autonomous Banking operations

Enhanced customer experiences

Accelerated lending processes

Improved operational efficiency

Strengthened risk management



This partnership marks a significant milestone for both BUSINESSNEXT and MongoDB, and it is expected to drive significant value for financial institutions worldwide.

