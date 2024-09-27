IT Leaders Gather for 2nd Annual SSI Conference – Central Ohio’s #1 IT Event Returns to the Hollywood Casino in Columbus

Come for the technology, stay for the fun – all while enjoying the exciting atmosphere of the Hollywood Casino.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premier technology event for IT professionals in Central Ohio is back! The 2nd Annual Strategic Sourcing Technology Conference will take place on November 7, 2024, at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, OH. This must-attend IT event promises cutting-edge insights, the industry’s top technology manufacturers, and networking opportunities for CIOs, IT Directors, and professionals focused on the future of technology.The Strategic Sourcing Technology Conference offers participants a day filled with innovative keynotes, 18 breakout sessions, and over 30 expo booths showcasing the latest innovations from leading technology manufacturers.Keynote Presentation by Linda Kenworthy, Account Director Strategist at IntelHighlighting the event will be the keynote address by Intel’s Linda Kenworthy, a seasoned strategist and account director who will discuss Intel’s plans to invest more than $28B to build two advanced chip factories in Ohio, representing the largest single private sector investment in Ohio’s history, and is predicted to create 3000 direct new jobs.Innovations from 30+ Technology ManufacturersMore than 30 technology industry leaders will be showcasing their latest product and solution innovations. AI is impacting every industry, and businesses require technology that can handle new applications and workloads. See the next-generation of HP business PCs built for AI Come for the technology, stay for the fun – all while enjoying the exciting atmosphere of the Hollywood Casino.IT Event Registration is now open. Visit the SSI Events Page to secure your spot and learn more about this year’s conference. Whether you’re focused on aligning your IT investments with future growth or seeking new opportunities for personal career development, this event is not to be missed.Event Details:• Date: November 7, 2024• Location: Hollywood Casino, Columbus, OH• Website: stratsourcing.comAbout Strategic Sourcing Inc. : Strategic Sourcing Inc. (SSI) is a leading regional provider of IT and Asset Management Solutions in Central Ohio. SSI helps companies improve their IT operations and gain real-time insights into their IT assets so they can deploy their IT resources where they are needed most, ensuring that every dollar spent on technology yields the highest possible return. SSI is an HP partner, providing next generation HP business PC technology for businesses who want to be future-ready.

