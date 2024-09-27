Global Leaders Unite for a Digital Future of Inclusivity and Peace: UNITAR co-organized the Summit of the Future Side Event in New York

The panel centred on the digital divide and its impact on global inclusion efforts. Panellists discussed the role of digital technologies in bridging societal gaps and promoting peace by amplifying marginalized voices. They stressed the need for inclusive policies that ensure everyone, regardless of age, gender or background, benefits from technological advancements.

Speakers also addressed the importance of tackling challenges such as algorithmic bias and online harassment while seizing opportunities for intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue.

Digital technologies must be harnessed to bridge the divide and ensure peace. We must work together to amplify every voice and foster a truly inclusive society. —Mr. Kunihiko Shimada, Principal Director of Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace (HOPe).

The Future of Work: Looking Ahead to a Digital Future

The panel also explored how digital technologies could shape the future of work and global cooperation. The discussion emphasized preparing for workforce disruptions and using digital tools to foster cross-cultural understanding. Participants were invited to share concrete actions they could take within their own sectors to ensure technology serves as a force for inclusion and peace.

Youth Engagement

Youth played a central role in the discussions, emphasizing the need for their active involvement in shaping the digital future. Their perspectives underscored the importance of intergenerational dialogue and the inclusion of younger voices in policymaking processes, particularly in technology and innovation. Many youth advocates highlighted the potential of digital tools to empower marginalized communities, bridge societal gaps, and foster sustainable peace. Their participation also served as a reminder that the future of digital transformation must be inclusive, ensuring that young people both benefit from and lead in this rapidly evolving landscape.