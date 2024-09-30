Global Automotive Display System Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Display System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive display system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21 billion in 2023 to $24.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in consumer demand for infotainment, safety and driver assistance requirements, regulatory standards and guidelines, in-car connectivity, consumer preferences for premium features, market competition and differentiation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Display System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive display system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in electric and autonomous vehicles, integration of augmented reality, focus on user experience (UX), continued connectivity demands, smart city and infrastructure integration.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Display System Market

Growth in vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive display system market going forward. Production of vehicles refers to the process of manufacturing cars or other vehicles that are identical models that have been built in large quantities. Automotive display system refers to the setup of display that presents information related automobile in order to communicate vital information to the driver. Due to such benefits, there is an increase in demand for automotive display systems to enhance the safety of vehicles.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Display System Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Yazaki Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Alpine Electronics Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., AUO Corporation, Barco NV, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, SmartKem Ltd., 3M Company, Alps Alpine Co., Aptiv Inc., AVX Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd., HannStar Display Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Innolux Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., KEMET Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Magna International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nichicon Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Automotive Display System Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products, such as augmented reality (AR) head-up displays (HUD), to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) is an advanced technology that combines augmented reality elements with a traditional Head-Up Display to provide real-time, contextually relevant information to users, typically in the automotive context.

How Is The Global Automotive Display System Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Center Stack Display, Camera Information Display, Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster, Driver Information Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Head-up Display

2) By Technology: LCD, OLED

3) By Screen Size: < 5' Inch, >5'-10' Inch, >10” Inch

4) By Vehicle Type: Mid-Size Car, Luxury Car, SUVs and Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicles

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Display System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Display System Market Definition

The automotive display system market refers to a digital screen that is built into automobiles to provide the driver and passengers with important information and other infotainment-related information. It displays information in the driver's line of sight, reducing possible distractions and avoiding accidents.

Automotive Display System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive display system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Display System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive display system market size, automotive display system market drivers and trends and automotive display system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

