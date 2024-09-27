Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Andries Nel participates in Homecoming Ceremony for repatriation of remains of freedom fighters, 27 Sept

Minister Thembi Simelane, together with Deputy Minister Andries Nel, will lead the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s participation in the historic Homecoming Ceremony for the repatriation of the remains of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid struggle. This significant and solemn event, presided over by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be held on 27 September 2024 at Freedom Park, Tshwane.

The Department’s involvement in this event reflects the government’s continued commitment to upholding the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), particularly in relation to the repatriation, exhumation, and dignified reburial of freedom fighters who paid the ultimate price for South Africa’s liberation. The TRC Unit, located within the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, plays a central role in overseeing the implementation of these recommendations. Through this unit, the Department has engaged extensively with the families of the deceased, ensuring that their loved ones are brought home and laid to rest with the dignity, honour, and respect they deserve. These reburial ceremonies, to be held in the provinces of origin, offer long-awaited closure to families who have lived with uncertainty for many decades.

Hundreds of families whose loved ones went into exile and never returned reported them as missing to the TRC. The TRC had recommended that the programme of exhumation be extended to neighbouring and other foreign countries. The implementation of the Exhumation and Repatriation Programme (ERP) by the TRC Unit is therefore a significant step in contributing towards providing healing to affected families and achieving social justice.

Among the 42 heroes and heroines who are coming home is Duma Nokwe, a towering figure in South Africa’s struggle for liberation. Nokwe was the first black person to be admitted as an advocate to the Supreme Court of South Africa and served as Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1958 to 1969. A passionate advocate for racial equality, Nokwe was instrumental in shaping the ANC’s direction during the harshest years of apartheid. His relentless fight against the oppressive regime continued even after he went into exile in Zambia, where he continued his activism until his passing in 1978.

This homecoming forms a vital part of South Africa’s commemoration of 30 years of democracy, a celebration that serves to honour not only the constitutional freedoms South Africans enjoy today but also the many sacrifices made to secure them. The Constitution of South Africa, widely regarded as one of the most progressive in the world, enshrines rights and freedoms that were hard-won through struggle and bloodshed. Among these are the rights to equality, dignity, freedom of expression, and the right to vote. These are pillars of our democracy that stand in direct opposition to the oppression, segregation, and violence of our dark past.

Minister Simelane’s and Deputy Minister Nel’s participation in this event reflects the Department’s broader mandate to promote restorative justice and to heal the deep wounds left by apartheid. Central to this work has been the Department’s Missing Persons Task Team (MPTT), operating within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The MPTT has led the painstaking task of identifying and exhuming the remains of freedom fighters who were forcibly disappeared or killed during the struggle. Through meticulous forensic investigations, searches, and identification processes, the MPTT has been instrumental in ensuring that the remains of over 180 political activists have been brought home for dignified reburial. These efforts are critical to helping families find closure, but they also serve a broader societal purpose, reminding South Africans of the high price of the freedoms they now enjoy and should not take for granted.

The Homecoming Ceremony, taking place during Heritage Month, serves as a profound reminder of the shared history that binds the people of South Africa together. It is an opportunity to celebrate the courage, resilience, and selflessness of those who gave their lives for a democratic South Africa. As we reflect on 30 years of freedom, it is important for all South Africans to honour the memories of the heroes and heroines whose sacrifices made this freedom possible. Their legacies live on in the constitutional values of justice, equality, and human rights, which continue to guide the nation in its journey toward a just and equitable society.

Minister Simelane’s and Deputy Minister Nel’s involvement in this event underscores the Department’s enduring commitment to addressing the unresolved pain and trauma left by apartheid. Through acts of remembrance and healing, the Department continues to ensure that those who fought for our freedom are not forgotten, and that their contributions are woven into the ongoing narrative of South Africa’s democratic journey.

The Minister calls on all South Africans to reflect on and celebrate the heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. “As a nation, we are called to remember that the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution; freedoms that include the right to human dignity, freedom of movement, and the protection against discrimination, were not simply given but were fought for and won through the sacrifice of countless lives. In this momentous year, marking three decades of democracy, let us all take a moment to honour those who fought for the liberties we now cherish,” said the Minister.

As the country moves forward, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development remains steadfast in its commitment to restorative justice, continuing to support families in their pursuit of closure, truth, and healing. This ongoing work, spearheaded by the TRC Unit and the MPTT, is vital for ensuring that the pain of the past is addressed with sensitivity and respect, and that those who suffered in the fight for freedom are never forgotten.

