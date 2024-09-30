Automotive Antenna Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Automotive Antenna Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Automotive Antenna Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive antenna market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive antenna market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.34 billion in 2023 to $6.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing connectivity needs, government initiatives, rise in vehicle production, rapid urbanization, consumer demand for infotainment.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Antenna Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive antenna market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g integration, rise of electric vehicles (EVs), emergence of v2x communication, demand for advanced safety features, continued connectivity demands.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Antenna Market

The rising sale of connected and autonomous vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive antenna market going forward. Connected vehicles refer to a vehicle that can link to nearby devices via wireless networks. Autonomous vehicles refer to a vehicle that can sense their surroundings and function without human intervention. Automotive antennas are used in connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles for communication and connectivity applications such as V2X (vehicle-to-everything), modems, GNSS (global navigation satellite system), SDARS (satellite digital audio radio service), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Antenna Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Kathrein Solutions GMBH, Harada Industry Co. Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, FIAMM Energy Technology, Northeast Industries Group Corp., Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG, Taizhou Suzhong Antenna Group Co., Ace Technologies Corp., Shenzhen Tuko Technology Co. Ltd., INZI Controls Co. Ltd., Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech. Co. Ltd., SHIEN LIEN ENT Co. Ltd., Tianyi Satcom Co. Ltd., Continental AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Laird Technologies, Schaffner Holding AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity, Ficosa International SA, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries, Amphenol Corporation, Molex LLC, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Pulse Electronics Corporation, Taoglas Group Holdings Limited, PCTEL Inc., Antenova Limited, Galtronics Corporation Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Antenna Market Size?

Major companies operating in the automotive antenna market are adopting innovative technologies, such as vehicle GPS antennas, to safeguard their market position. Vehicle GPS antennas are specialized antennas designed for Global Positioning System (GPS) applications in vehicles.

How Is The Global Automotive Antenna Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen And Film Type

2) By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles, Passengers Cars

3) By Frequency Range: Low Range, Medium Range, High Range

4) By End User: Aftermarket, Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Antenna Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Antenna Market Definition

An automotive antenna refers to an automotive accessory that provides uninterrupted transmission of wireless signals and radio waves to the vehicle. They are used to enable communication and entertainment in the vehicle.

Automotive Antenna Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive antenna market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Antenna Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive antenna market size, automotive antenna market drivers and trends and automotive antenna market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

