Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.93 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.6%

Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automatic tray sealing machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic tray sealing machines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.04 billion in 2023 to $5.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to food packaging industry growth, hygiene and safety standards, efficiency and productivity, demand for extended shelf life, rise in ready-to-eat foods, cost-efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automatic tray sealing machines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart packaging integration, e-commerce expansion, rapid urbanization, globalization of food supply chains, regulatory compliance, increased demand for fresh produce packaging.

Growth Driver Of The Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market

Growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and processed food is expected to propel the growth of the automatic tray-sealing machines market going forward. Ready-to-eat meals are prepared or cooked ahead of time and require no/minimal additional cooking or processing before being consumed. Any food that has been altered in some way during preparation is considered a processed food. Automatic tray-sealing machines speed up tray-sealing packaging, allowing the food industry to keep up with new, higher production levels.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market Share?

Key players in the market include Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG., Ishida Co. Ltd., G.Mondini SPA, ILPRA SPA, Sealpac GmbH, ULMA Group, Italianpack SPA, BELCA S.A., Orved SPA, Veripack SRL, Cima-Pak Corporation, Webomatic Maschinenfabrik GmbH, The Platinum Package Group, Ossid LLC, Tramper Technology SA, Proseal UK, Multivac Canada Inc., Allpack, Tecnovac Srl, Form Plastics Company, Scandivac, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Accu-Seal Corporation, Audion Elektro B.V., Belco Packaging Systems Inc., Beseler Shrink Packaging, Clamco Corporation, Eastey Enterprises, Fuji Impulse America Corp.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automatic tray sealing machine market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to introduce the eco-friendly Halopack tray style to the North American food sector. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Medium Tray Sizes, Small Tray Sizes, Large Tray Sizes

2) By Packaging Type: Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), General Sealing

3) By Operating Speed: Up To 3 CPM, 4 CPM To 8 CPM, 9 CPM To 12 CPM, Above 12 CPM

4) By Application: Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionary, Fresh Produce, Ready Meals, Sweets and Dry Fruits, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market Definition

An automatic tray sealing machinery is a machine that automatically seals and trims the edges of product packaging (tubes, boxes) to create an airtight seal by applying heat and pressure.

Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automatic tray sealing machines market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic tray sealing machines market size, automatic tray sealing machines market drivers and trends, automatic tray sealing machines market major players and automatic tray sealing machines market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

