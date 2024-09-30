Global Blood Screening Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blood Screening Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood screening market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased blood transfusion requirements, rising prevalence of transmissible diseases, government regulations and standards, increasing blood donations and collection, global health concerns and pandemics.

The blood screening market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare infrastructure development, public health awareness programs, advancements in infectious disease diagnostics, global health concerns and pandemic preparedness.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the blood screening market. Chronic diseases refer to long-term conditions or illnesses that are typically manageable but not curable and require adjusting to both the therapy used to treat the condition and its demands. Blood screening carefully matches the compatibility between the donor's and recipient's blood types during transfusions. Blood transfusions are frequently necessary as part of medical treatments for a number of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases, hematological disorders, and cancers in all of their forms.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Grifols S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, DiaSorin S.p.A., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Natera Inc., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Trinity Biotech PLC, Fujirebio Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Immunetics Inc., Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Cepheid Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Verax Biomedical Inc.

Major companies in the blood screening market are focused on strategic collaboration with major manufacturing companies to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

1) By Product: Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software and Services

2) By Technology: Nucleic Acid Testing, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Tests, Western Blot Assays, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3) By End User: Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Labs, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blood screening refers to a method of screening blood, plasma, or blood components for transfusion or use in blood products. It is used to screen for antibodies or tumor markers, to seek for disease-causing substances or symptoms, or to evaluate treatment effectiveness.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Blood Screening Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood screening market size, blood screening market drivers and trends and blood screening market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

