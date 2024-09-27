Leader excels at Naval War College

CARSON, Calif. –

Aiming to build on his strong analytic and procurement contracting background, Kiet H. Truong joined Defense Contract Management Agency in 2012.

His agency journey began as a price/cost analyst at DCMA Boeing Seattle.

“I decided to join the federal workforce after a recruitment opportunity that highlighted the crucial role DCMA plays in managing and overseeing defense contracts in order to provide valuable support to our warfighters,” said Truong, who currently serves as a Cost and Pricing Command supervisory contract price/cost analyst.

While serving as a corporate administrative contracting officer in Carson, California, Truong drew leadership’s attention by helping stand up the Product Data Reporting and Evaluation Program and training corporate/divisional administrative contracting officers to use the system. This, and his effort to drive warfighter support initiatives, led to his nomination to the distinguished U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

“The nomination came about through a combination of my performance and contributions to the agency,” said Truong. “They recognized my potential for growth and felt that the NWC program would enhance my skills and benefit the agency. I believe I was selected because of my commitment to continuous improvement and my willingness to take on new challenges. The leadership team must have seen that I not only had the drive to learn but also the ability to apply that knowledge in a way that would positively impact our work.”

Truong was selected into the 10-month master’s program in Defense and Strategic Studies. According to the college’s website, “The mission of the USNWC is to develop strategic and operational leaders. The program is focused on developing leaders with character who can be operationally and strategically minded, critical thinkers, who are proficient in joint and interagency matters.”

Programs like the NWC are available through the agency’s Centralized Development Program, which “offers a variety of leadership, management, education and technical-oriented training programs (login required) that provide a foundation for organizational excellence by encouraging the development of a well-trained and educated workforce. Doing so enhances the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the DCMA workforce in meeting and exceeding our customers’ needs and expectations.”

Truong said his initial coursework was challenging due to its focus on military concepts and practices.

“It meant that I had to invest considerable time and effort into preparation such as reading, research and study sessions to bridge the knowledge gap,” he said. “This preparation was crucial for me to engage actively in discussions, understand the military perspectives presented and contribute meaningfully to the seminars.”

With the initial goal of earning a master’s degree, Truong pushed himself throughout the course by taking advantage of every learning opportunity offered to improve his skills, garnering awards for his efforts.

“Although I considered myself a competent writer, the feedback on my initial writing assessment indicated that there were areas for improvement,” he said. “Determined to improve my skills and my grades, I fully utilized the NWC Writing Center’s offerings. I attended workshops, participated in one-on-one meetings, and spent considerable time in the writer’s lounge refining four of my essays. This support was invaluable, and it helped me significantly improve my writing. With the high grades I received, I was encouraged to submit my essays for competitions and was honored to receive the Diane M. Disney Award.”

The Diane M. Disney Award is presented to students who work diligently to improve their writing skills throughout the course. Truong’s improvement efforts were instrumental in his graduating with distinction, with a cumulative GPA of 3.7 and ranking in the top 13% of the class.

NWC’s degree programs emphasize seminar-style discussions, encouraging its diverse group of high-level U.S. and international military members and civilian professionals to share and expand their knowledge.

“This diversity allowed each participant to share unique perspectives, enriching the learning experience for everyone involved,” Truong said. “The discussion-driven format fostered an environment where we could deeply explore complex topics and benefit from the varied insights and experiences of our peers.”

“Hearing from individuals with different backgrounds and viewpoints not only broadened my understanding of strategic defense and policy issues but also highlighted the value of interdisciplinary and cross-cultural dialogue,” he continued. “These interactions underscored the importance of considering multiple angles when addressing global security challenges. The collaborative nature of these seminars was instrumental in enhancing the overall quality and depth of the program, making it a truly comprehensive and enlightening educational experience.”

After graduating, Truong was promoted to supervisor of an Overhead Should Cost Review, or OHSCR, team, leading a group of multi-functional professionals of price/cost analysts and engineers. He will also co-lead the Negotiation Intelligence Cost Evaluation Capability, which provides DCMA customers with insights on risk management, cost evaluation and streamlined acquisitions. Truong said he would leverage his newfound skills to support that mission as well.

“The program has provided me with essential skills that will greatly enhance my ability to support warfighters and agency customers,” he said. “Its focus on leadership principles and managing complex organizations has been particularly valuable as I step into my new role as a supervisor for the OHSCR team. I am confident that these skills will enable me to lead a high-performing multifunctional team effectively, make sound decisions under pressure, and manage resources efficiently in support of the agency’s goals.”

“Additionally, the program has sharpened my ability to communicate complex ideas and arguments clearly and persuasively, both in writing and verbally,” Truong continued. “This is particularly important as I am responsible for reviewing and approving reports from the OHSCR team, which offer recommendations and valuable insights to corporate and divisional administrative contracting officers and procurement contracting officers. Effective communication will also be essential for briefing senior leaders, collaborating with various stakeholders, and ensuring that management’s intentions are clearly understood and executed.”

Truong said he highly recommends the degree program to other DCMA team members.

“The program offers a comprehensive and rigorous education that is invaluable for anyone involved in defense and strategic planning,” he said. “It provides an exceptional opportunity to deepen one’s understanding of military strategy, policy and international relations. Moreover, the program’s focus on leadership, strategic thinking, and understanding diverse perspectives equips participants with the tools needed to make informed decisions and lead initiatives with confidence. The insights gained into military doctrine, policy formulation, and joint operations can significantly enhance our ability to contribute to strategic planning and operational effectiveness at DCMA.”

Although these types of programs may be imposing, Truong encourages DCMA employees to push themselves to expand their knowledge.

“It is easy to settle into a comfortable routine, something we all tend to desire,” he said. “However, embracing challenges and stepping out of my comfort zone have been incredibly rewarding for me. I encourage everyone to step out of their comfort zone, even just a little, as the growth and rewards are well worth it.”

