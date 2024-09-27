Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Industry Size, Share, and Forecast to US$ 186.81 Mn (2024-2031) | Gevo, Inc., Eni SpA Total S.A

Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market Insights

Renewable/bio jet fuel market was valued at US$ 186.81 Mn in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.95 % during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Energy industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market Key takeaways1. Significant Market Growth Driven by Sustainability InitiativesThe renewable/bio jet fuel market is poised for substantial growth, primarily fueled by increasing global pressure to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector. Airlines are committing to sustainability goals, with many setting targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This commitment is leading to an increased demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), creating opportunities for the bio jet fuel sector. Regulatory support, such as mandates for SAF use and government incentives, is further driving market expansion. Analysts predict that the market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that reflects heightened investments and innovations in this space.2. Technological Advancements Enhancing Production EfficiencyAdvancements in production technologies are revolutionizing the bio jet fuel industry. Innovations such as biomass gasification, hydroprocessing, and fermentation are improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of converting various feedstocks into renewable jet fuel. These technologies not only help in maximizing yield from available resources but also in reducing greenhouse gas emissions during the production process. Companies are investing in research and development to enhance these technologies, which is critical for making bio jet fuel competitive with traditional fossil fuels in terms of pricing and performance.3. Diverse Feedstock Utilization to Ensure SustainabilityA wide range of feedstocks is being explored to produce renewable jet fuel, including agricultural residues, waste oils, and non-food crops like jatropha and algae. This diversity not only enhances the sustainability of the fuel but also mitigates the risk of food supply competition. Utilizing waste materials and by-products from other industries minimizes environmental impact and promotes circular economy principles. Furthermore, advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnological methods are enabling the development of new feedstocks, further diversifying the sources of renewable jet fuel. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):• By Conversion Pathway:Fischer TropschSynthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)Synthetic Iso-paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (SIP)Alcohol to Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)• By Feedstock:Agriculture CropsAquaculture CropsEnergy CropsMunicipal Solid WasteOthers (Animal Fats, Sugar, etc.)• By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:• Gevo Inc.• Red Rock Biofuels LLC• Honeywell International Inc.• Virent Inc.• Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.• Neste Oil Corporation• AltAir Paramount LLC• S.G. Preston Company• SkyNRG BV• Eni SpA Total S.A.• BP PLC Buy This Premium Research Report at 25% Discount: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/679 Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market for all the regions and countries covered below:• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)• Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel market?6. Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?• Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.• Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel and tubes industry around the world.• The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.• A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.• The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.• This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. Author of this marketing PR:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. Priya's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset in the world of content creation and refinement. 