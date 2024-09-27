ADB Approves $2 Million Grant to Support Viet Nam’s Typhoon Yagi Disaster Response

HA NOI, VIET NAM (27 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant to assist the Government of Viet Nam in providing emergency and humanitarian services to residents affected by the super Typhoon Yagi in the northern region of the country.

“We highly commend the extraordinary efforts of the Government and people of Viet Nam in responding to the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi,” said ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Shantanu Chakraborty. “ADB’s grant will support wider government efforts to deliver immediate humanitarian relief. ADB is also committed to working with the government on post-disaster recovery in the affected provinces to build back better and improve resilience, which is critical in the face of accelerating natural hazards.”

The grant is funded by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which aims to provide support to ADB’s developing member countries affected by major disasters triggered by natural hazards.

Typhoon Yagi, the strongest typhoon to hit Viet Nam in decades, made landfall on the northern coast of the country on 7 September. As of 24 September, 337 people have been killed or reported missing and another 1,935 people injured, according to the Viet Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

The typhoon and subsequent flooding and landslides caused widespread damage in 26 provinces, with an estimated 37 million people living in the affected areas. Initial economic loss across northern part of Viet Nam is estimated at around $2.6 billion.

ADB has been working with other development partners to support the government’s response to the disaster, including assessing assistance needs in the affected northern provinces. ADB’s emergency assistance aims to help ensure that people living in disaster areas have access to basic medical and social services and resources to rebuild their lives and livelihoods and will continue to work closely with the government and other development partners to deliver humanitarian assistance in line with United Nations Resident Coordinator Disaster Response Plan.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.