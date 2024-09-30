Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The calcium channel blocker market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.72 billion in 2023 to $15.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population, advancements in medical research, changing lifestyles, increased awareness.

The calcium channel blocker market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, personalized medicine trends, increased access to healthcare, expansion of indications, regulatory approvals and market expansions.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9428&type=smp

The increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the calcium channel blocker market going forward. Cardiovascular disease refers to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels. Calcium channel blockers (CCBs) are used to lower the risk of heart failure and stroke. Hence, the increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases will result in a rise in demand for the calcium channel blockers.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/calcium-channel-blocker-global-market-report

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Limited, Covis Pharma BV, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sofgen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Knoll Healthcare Private Limited, Sanofi S.A., Clearsynth Labs Ltd., Searle LLC, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Wyeth-Ayerst Lederle Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AbbVie Inc., Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Kabi AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, AKAS Medical, Smiths Medical International Limited.

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as tablets for pulmonary arterial hypertension to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. In the context of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), a tablet refers to an oral pharmaceutical formulation designed for the treatment of this specific medical condition.

1) By Drug Class: Dihydropyridine, Benzodiazepine, Phenylalkylamine, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Indications: Hypertension, Chest Pain, Arrhythmias

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Calcium Channel Blocker Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market Definition

Calcium channel blockers refer to a type of drug that prevents calcium from entering the muscle cells of the heart and blood vessels. Calcium channel blockers are used to treat a variety of disorders, including high blood pressure, angina, and irregular heartbeats.

Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global calcium channel blocker market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Calcium Channel Blocker Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on calcium channel blocker market size, calcium channel blocker market drivers and trends, calcium channel blocker market major players and calcium channel blocker market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

