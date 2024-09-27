Mobility on Demand Market is Poised to Register 11.8% Growth by the End of 2031 | Orix Corporation, Hertz Corporation

mobility on demand market

By vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment dominated the global mobility on demand market in terms of growth rate.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global mobility on demand market was valued at $552.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3123 The concept of mobility on demand is typically attributed to the transportation options that are accessed conveniently, on-demand, or in real time, at an individual's leisure when they request it. Mobility on Demand is achieved through a combination of private and public transportation assets and technologies, working together to allow commuters a customized way to travel with the aid of new software solutions. The technology can decongest urban transit systems while creating opportunities in rural areas where traditional mobility services are inadequate. Currently, various mobility on demand market players operating in the business are collaborating with automobile manufacturers to expand their taxi fleet of electric cars for mobility sharing or renting purposes.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐚𝐫𝟐𝐆𝐨, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐕, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐳 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐟𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩. (𝐈𝐁𝐌), 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞 𝐀𝐆 (𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆), 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐭, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.The factors such as proactive government initiatives for smart cities, rise in venture capital and strategic investments, and adoption of e-bikes in the sharing fleet supplement the growth of the mobility on demand market . However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and resistance from local transport services, coupled with varying government regulations in different countries are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services and adoption of car rental management software creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the mobility on demand market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3d006fec69bcfa738a4498ec8da1d7c5 In addition, the mobility on demand market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the emergence of technologies such as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), electric vehicles, and autonomous cars. Also, shifting consumer preferences from car ownership to flexible & affordable transportation solutions is propelling the adoption of car-sharing services in the market.Based on type, the sharing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the renting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The global mobility on demand market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3123 On the basis of booking type, the online segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.The report segments the global mobility on demand market on the basis of type, vehicle type, propulsion type, booking type, commute type, and region.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3123 Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the electric and others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.