IAM steps up environmental hygiene work during Golden Week and calls for maintenance of beautiful and clean city

MACAU, September 27 - As the National Day Golden Week holiday is approaching and the number of tourists coming to Macao is expected to increase, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will pay extra attention to the environmental hygiene in the various tourist areas and launch different corresponding measures. IAM hopes that tourists can enjoy their trips in a beautiful and clean environment and pay attention to keeping the city clean and tidy at the same time.

Strengthening cleaning work in various districts and improving hygiene in public toilets

In response to the large number of tourists visiting Macao during the Golden Week long holiday, IAM will increase the number of staff conducting inspections in the various districts and coordinate with the cleaning contractor company to carry out the different cleaning work, including increasing the number of garbage bins, cleaning personnel and the frequency of garbage removal and washing the public streets in the tourist areas. Meanwhile, IAM will also send additional cleaning personnel to station at public toilets in areas with high people flow to carry out cleaning work, timely replenish cleaning consumables, check the hygiene equipment and follow up on different emergencies.

Stepping up promotion of public toilet navigation QR code and environmental hygiene information

To provide convenience for tourists looking for the locations of public toilets, IAM has also set up more than 200 signposts to show the direction of public toilets across Macao. “Public Toilet Navigation QR Codes” are also installed on the signposts for tourists to scan them with their mobiles phones and obtain the relevant information about public toilet. They can also proceed to the nearest public toilet by using the navigation function. They can also take a photograph of the QR code and save it on their phones for future use. Meanwhile, IAM will broadcast promotional short videos on buses and in places frequented by tourists, and set up promotional banners and mobile signboards in tourist areas such as Praça das Portas do Cerco, Ruins of St. Paul’s, Barra and Rua do Cunha to call on tourists to properly handle garbage and keep the environment clean.

IAM hopes that the tourists can experience a beautiful and clean Macao and keep the environment clean and comply with the relevant laws and regulations when they visit the various tourist areas in the city.