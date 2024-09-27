Gothika Halloween Contact Lenses Creates Smart AI To Talk Directly To Customers

Realistic AI Wendy Talks Halloween Ideas With Customer Online

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gothika has unleashed an artificial intelligence system that you can speak with directly online. For the past 8 years, the work has primarily been using text-based chatbots, but with AI advancements, the ability to have voice bots that sound and react like a real human is becoming more available.The AI Wendy the Wicked Witch was launched on the Gothika website on September 26th. The AI was created to talk to customers about Softlens contact lenses and help them choose a pair of Halloween contact lenses. Wendy also can talk about Halloween costumes and has an overall spooky vibe.Scott Smiledge from Gothika says, "The advancement in technology has allowed us to truly make Wendy come to life. She is activated by clicking on the launch button on the screen. Your system then asks you to use your device microphone. From there, you can talk to Wendy like a normal person". When asked if the AI was a little too realistic, Smiledge says, "We gave Wendy a comical Halloween twist. So although she comes across as a real person, for the most part, we feel people will still understand they are talking to a robot".Gothika is betting big that Wendy will help customers decide on the lenses they want to wear with their Halloween costume this year, in addition to getting online attention for being one of the first retail sites to implement such technology.When asked about the future of their AI, Wendy Smiledge says, "This is just the beginning. Soon, Wendy will be able to look up orders, track packages, and even help you checkout. Gothika has a vision to create an e-commerce experience where there is a perfect mix of web browsing and AI assistance."Gothika has been a supplier of Halloween contact lenses in the USA for over 25 years. For more information on Wendy AI you can visit the Softlens section of their website at Gothika.com.A direct link to the Softlens AI page can be found at: https://gothika.com/product-category/softlens-fx-colors/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.