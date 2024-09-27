Redefining the “Health or Wealth” Dilemma through HealthFi with Dynachain

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynachain, a pioneer in the HealthFi space, is redefining the way we approach health and finance in daily lives, merging them into a single platform that motivates and incentivizes users for living healthier lives through exclusive financial rewards. With this innovative platform, Dynachain envisions a global community where personal wellness and financial prosperity are intertwined, allowing individuals to achieve both simultaneously. By emphasizing on improving well-being through actionable incentives, Dynachain is setting a new benchmark for aligning personal health goals with financial growth.

At the heart of Dynachain’s platform lies its proprietary Proof of Wellness (PoW) economics, powering a range of innovative products within their ecosystem, including Drink2Earn, Sleep2Earn, and Wave2Earn, each designed to promote healthier behaviors while offering users financial incentives, creating a sustainable cycle of wellness and rewards. These products have gained significant traction over the past three years, with more than 20,000 devices sold globally, demonstrating the value these products bring to users by helping them achieve positive health outcomes alongside financial benefits.

Drink2Earn: Hydrate healthily and earn rewards with DC LIFE PROMAX, A Hydrogen Water Machine.

Sleep2Earn: Enhance your sleep quality with the DC REVIVE Smart Mattress , rewarding you for restful nights.

Wave2Earn: Rejuvenate and relax with the Ultra Long Wave Massage Device, DC WAVE, rewarding you for prioritizing wellness.



Leading a New Era in Health with Dynachain

Dynachain’s upcoming listing on MEXC slated for 28 September, is set to offer early participants an exclusive opportunity to secure tokens before the broader rollout. With only 2.1% of the total circulating supply available during TGE, token scarcity is expected to drive early demand for mass adoption as we progress towards the emerging HealthFi era. Early participants will gain access to Dynachain tokens, positioning themselves ahead of the curve as HealthFi continues to attract attention from both the health and finance sectors.

Dynachain’s Power Boost Staking Program, with its staking period active from 29 September, 05:00:00 (UTC) to 4 October, 04:59:59 (UTC), offers a unique opportunity for users to maximize their returns through timely participation, especially since rewards are calculated by the second. To receive 100% of your potential staking rewards, staking must begin precisely at the start of the campaign. This five-day window is critical for participants looking to maximize their earnings, with daily rewards of 20% for early stakers.

Stake Early to Join the HealthFi Movement

To participate, users must first buy Dynachain tokens on MEXC and then access the staking platform via app.dynachain.io. The earlier you stake, the higher the rewards. For instance, staking 25 minutes after the campaign begins still allows users to earn 99.65% of the rewards, whereas waiting until 4 October significantly reduces the potential to 4.16%. With the campaign approaching a close, staked tokens will be made fully withdrawable, and accumulated rewards will follow a 600-day vesting schedule starting from 4 March 2025, encouraging long-term engagement amongst users with the Dynachain ecosystem.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking movement where “health or wealth” is no longer a dilemma. Secure your part in the rapidly expanding HealthFi ecosystem by participating early in Dynachain’s Power Boost Staking Program to make sure you get the most from your investment. Be part of the HealthFi future — stake with Dynachain today!

Disclaimer: This content is provided by "Dynachain". The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.

