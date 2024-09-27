9/26/24 – KO‘OLAU FOREST RESERVE WATER LICENSE AGENDA DEFERRED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 26, 2024

KO‘OLAU FOREST RESERVE WATER LICENSE AGENDA DEFERRED

(HONOLULU) – In deference to a request from Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) Chair Dawn Chang has withdrawn item D-12 from the BLNR agenda for Friday, Sept. 27.

D-12 is related to the contested case for the issuance of a water license covering the diversion of public surface water from the Ko‘olau Forest Reserve on Maui.

Chair Chang supports the mayor’s request, stating, “Withdrawing item D-12 allows us to not only respect the newly established local water authority on Maui, but also to support Mayor Bissen’s request to explore long-term partnership opportunities to address public and private interests that depend on this important water resource.

“I attended the East Maui Regional Community Board meeting on Wednesday and heard heartfelt comments from the board and community members who are seeking a path that is mutually beneficial; not only to current water users but to ensure water for future generations,” Chang said.

