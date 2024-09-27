President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Alabama

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Alabama to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Helene beginning Sept. 22 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support for Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, DeKalb, Etowah, Geneva, Henry, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lee, Limestone, Macon, Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Federal funding is available for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance for Houston County.

Finally, federal funding is also available for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance for Baldwin, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.

Keith Denning has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.