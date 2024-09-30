Yokohama Releases 'EAT YOKOHAMA': The Ultimate Culinary Guide for Business Travelers

EAT YOKOHAMA Yokohama

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) will publish "EAT YOKOHAMA," an English-language guidebook for international business travelers on the theme of "Cuisine in Yokohama”, on September 30, 2024.

This guidebook is mainly intended for overseas business travelers to enjoy the city’s culinary culture while attending business events in Yokohama, a compact port city with convention facilities at its center. “EAT YOKOHAMA” was designed to promote Yokohama, a meeting destination, to overseas visitors as a means to boost the local economy.

https://www.yokohamajapan.com/things-to-do/T04.php

“EAT YOKOHAMA" aims to meet the needs of a diverse range of global travelers by introducing English-friendly restaurants as well as vegan and halal restaurants. The guidebook contains over 20 pictograms so readers can easily identify what each shop has to offer. As such, business visitors to Japan can enjoy their meals without worrying about cultural or language barriers, giving them peace of mind.

The contents of “EAT YOKOHAMA” are further enhanced through the use of digital tools, in which additional information is provided on a dedicated website.

This guidebook offers a diverse range of options, from upscale restaurants to casual eateries, including sushi, tempura, ramen, okonomiyaki, and onigiri (rice balls), all of which are popular with international customers. It also features restaurants that offer stunning night views, restaurants dedicated to sustainable practices, and bars that uniquely capture the essence of Japanese culture. These details will help business travelers enjoy Yokohama's culinary culture in their post conventions and promote local branding to encourage return visits.

Special feature: 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Yokohama

“EAT YOKOHAMA” introduces ten famous Yokohama restaurants featuring various popular categories such as sushi, tempura, yakitori, and other types of Japanese cuisine.

Guidebook categories:

1. Places to enjoy traditional Japanese cuisine:

These restaurants feature some of Japan’s popular seasonal ingredients to offer a rich, cultural taste of the country’s renowned cuisine.

2. Restaurants with gorgeous night views:

Introducing restaurants that highlight the vibrant beauty of Yokohama, offering dining guests unique and stunning views of this iconic port city.

3. Uniquely Japanese Bars:

The origin of Japan’s nightlife scene, Yokohama city offers a variety of locations to enjoy the most exquisite and beautiful cocktails.

4. Eateries with Vegan and Halal options:

Promoting shops that are known for having the city's most delicious vegan and gluten-free cuisine, as well as Halal certified restaurants.

5: Rough and Ready Spots in Noge:

Introducing Yokohama’s Noge district, a downtown area renowned for its many casual drinking spots.

6: Chinese Cuisine, Ramen, and Rice balls:

Showcasing famous restaurants in Yokohama’s Chinatown, as well as a variety of ramen and onigiri (rice balls) shops, casual food that is the pride of Japan.

7: Sustainable Restaurants:

Featuring restaurants that pursue sustainability with a high level of awareness.

Guidebook Specifications

Title: EAT YOKOHAMA

Format: B5, all color, 32 pages

Circulation: 10,000 copies

Places of distribution: Hotels and tourist information centers in Yokohama, Narita Airport, etc.

About The Yokohama City Visitors Bureau

The Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) is dedicated to enhancing the international profile of Yokohama City, showcasing it as a modern and accessible destination that appeals to tourists and international business travelers alike, an ideal location for global conventions.

