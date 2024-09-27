Chihuly in the Botanic Garden springs to life in Adelaide

Release date: 26/09/24

The Australian-first and exclusive ‘Chihuly in the Botanic Garden’ exhibition opens to the public from tomorrow, drawing visitors from across the state, nation, and the world to Adelaide.

The seven-month exhibition of the world’s most celebrated contemporary glass artist, Dale Chihuly will include two brand new Adelaide-inspired artworks among a collection of 15 large-scale globally renowned hand-blown glass art installations.

Adelaide Botanic Garden daytime visitors can discover the delights of the entire outdoor Chihuly collection for free through the Garden Experience, a curated 2-kilometre trail of works.

The exhibition also includes ticketed opportunities, such as the In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly exhibition housed within the Bicentennial Conservatory.

In addition, ‘Chihuly Nights’ will offer an all-access pass to the complete Chihuly experience, where the colourful artworks transform under a setting sun before being reimagined under dramatic nocturnal lighting.

South Australia’s world-class food and beverage will add to the experience, with garden-inspired treats by Evergreen Deli, Bird in Hand wines and Prohibition Liquor Co spirits.

The award-winning Restaurant Botanic will offer an artisanal four-hour feast for the senses, while Botanic Lodge will provide a more casual celebration of the state’s premium produce.

Further demonstrating South Australia’s innovative arts and culture offerings, the Chihuly program includes a ticketed series of live music performances and science evening events in the Noel Lothian Hall.

Adelaide’s global centre of excellence for glass art, JamFactory, will present parallel exhibitions of works by prominent Australian glass artists like Gabriella Bisetto, as well as glass blowing demonstrations, guided tours and talks.

To date, Chihuly’s botanic gardens installations have only been seen in the USA, London, and Singapore.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

For the first major outdoor showcase of Dale Chihuly’s work in Australia and the wider southern hemisphere, you couldn’t pick a more magnificent natural setting to stage it in or a more magical time of the year in South Australia to launch.

Spring in Adelaide Botanic Garden is glorious and, as the days grow longer and warmer, and the seasons change, audiences Australia-wide will have reason to keep returning to our vibrant capital city to experience these incredible creations in entirely new ways.

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden adds to the state’s blockbuster events calendar, including the upcoming Socceroos match at Adelaide Oval, National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant, the 25th Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide Fringe, and WOMADelaide.

Attributable to Michael Harvey, Director Botanic Garden and State Herbarium

As well as a place to lose yourself in nature, Adelaide Botanic Garden is now very much part of the city’s cultural scene.

We’re thrilled to have been chosen by Chihuly to host this Australia-first exhibition and have audiences from near and far experience our glorious grounds by day and night, alongside these exquisite artistic expressions of the natural world.