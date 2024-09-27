NASSAU, the Bahamas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 26, 2024.



OKX Adds Aave V3 Pools to On-chain Earn Product, Featuring AVAX Rewards

OKX today announced the addition of Aave V3 (Avalanche) to its On-chain Earn product. From today, eligible customers can subscribe to the 'AAVE V3 USDC' and 'AAVE V3 USDT' pools and enjoy the opportunity to receive bonus AVAX token rewards - in addition to any base annualized earnings.

Key benefits of On-chain Earn:

Unlimited subscription limits

Streamlined user experience

Real onchain annualized earnings



This addition, in partnership with verified third-party projects, reinforces OKX's commitment to asset security and diversifies its offerings, empowering customers to maximize their asset potential in the DeFi ecosystem.



The Aave Protocol is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can participate as suppliers, borrowers, or liquidators. Suppliers provide liquidity to a market and earn interest on their crypto assets, while borrowers can access loans in an overcollateralized manner. Borrowers can also engage in "flash loans" — one-block borrow transactions that don't require overcollateralization. V3 of the Aave Protocol builds upon the core concepts of its predecessor by introducing new features in several areas (including capital efficiency, risk management and the Aave interface).

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



