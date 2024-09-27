MRD OFFICIALS PAY COURTESY; CONDUCT CONSULTATION ON DRAFT CDF REGULATION IN WESTERN PROVINCE

A team of senior officials from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) paid a courtesy call to the President of Noro Town, Fred Napthalae yesterday.

The team was in Noro, for a consultation on the CDF Act 2023 draft regulation and its Drafting Instructions, with the Noro Town Council, the public, and other stakeholders of the province.

The courtesy call allowed the consultation team to inform President Napthalae and his executive of the implementation of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023.

MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Supervising), George Balairamo informed Napthalae during the brief meeting that the current work on the regulation is part of the ongoing reform process undertaken by MRD to improve and strengthen the mechanisms of CDF governance.

“The consultation was crucial to get invaluable insights and views from participants, councilors, government officials, and other stakeholders in Noro, Western Province.”

In response, President Napthalae said that he was pleased with the current legislative reforms and work that MRD is undertaking especially with the recently passed CDF Act 2023 and now the consultation on its regulation.

“On behalf of my executive and the people in and around Noro Township, we are very pleased to see the good work being carried out by your Ministry on this very important Act.

“…today I am happy to welcome your presence in Noro for your continuous work to strengthen the CDF Act 2023.”

Napthalae said he is looking forward to the day when the new regulation will be finalized and promote good governance, transparency, and sustainable development in the country.

It is envisioned that a new Regulation will be in place before the end of this year.

Noro Township President Fred Napthalae speaking to MRD Team.

MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Supervising) explaining the objectives of the consultation to Noro Township President Fred Napthalae in his Office.

– MRD Press