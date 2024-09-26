Public Oversight Roundtree on

The Upcoming Termination of the DC Circulator Service, Possible Replacement Service for Riders, and a Transportation Plan for Operators

Testimony of Sharon Kershbaum, Manager, Director, District Department of Transportation

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council of the District of Columbia

Thursday, September 26, 2024

1:00 p.m.

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Room 412

Washington, D.C. 20004