NEWS RELEASE: RESCUE: HI-SURF TV SERIES RIDES HIGH RATINGS WAVE, TAPS EXCLUSIVELY HAWAI‘I HIRES FOR SPECIALIZED WATER UNIT

September 26, 2024

RESCUE: HI-SURF TV SERIES RIDES HIGH RATINGS WAVE, TAPS EXCLUSIVELY HAWAI‘I HIRES FOR SPECIALIZED WATER UNIT

Local talent tapped for producing and crew positions on new lifeguard drama from John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i-based television series Rescue: HI-Surf is TV’s highest rated fall drama to debut in six years, with its September 22 premiere on FOX television network reaching 4.7 million viewers per Nielsen’s fast national ratings. The John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and FOX Entertainment co-production hired a local Hawai‘i producer and sourced the vast majority of the crew from Hawai‘i, including 100% of the water unit hires for the series. Rescue: HI-Surf continues now in its regular Monday time slot, airing in Hawai‘i at 8 p.m. on FOX affiliate KHON.

Sweeping audiences into the lives of lifeguards patrolling the North Shore of O‘ahu, Rescue: HI-Surf “delivers just what its title promises” (Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times) with a pulse-pounding drama from executive producer John Wells (The West Wing), who also directed the first two episodes, and Matt Kester, creator, executive producer and showrunner. As a Hawai‘iocean water-centric show, the production retained globally renowned lifeguard, surfer and risk management specialist Brian Keaulana as its Rescue: HI-Surf producer and stunt coordinator. Keaulana, who pioneered using jet skis as safety and rescue watercraft and developed the BWRAG (Big Wave Risk Assessment Group) system, has pulled together a specialized water unit for the series that consists entirely of local hires. Kester, who grew up and lives on the North Shore of O‘ahu, also brings a deep sense of community to a series inspired by the water men and women of Hawai‘i.

“Rescue: HI-Surf is a first-of-its-kind series on so many levels, thanks to the vision of its award-winning producers, writers and studio partners, and the talents of our film and creative industries workforce here in Hawai‘i,” said Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Director James Kunane Tokioka. “This compelling character drama offers a tremendous platform to recognize and honor the daily bravery of our lifeguard professionals while generating dynamic opportunities for our local production workforce and our creative economy.”

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono, Rescue: HI-Surf dives into the personal and professional worlds of dedicated first responders, as the characters navigate the often life-threatening conditions of one of the world’s most famous stretches of coastline. The vast majority of the series is shot outdoors on location on O‘ahu for an authentic, immersive viewer experience.

“The production’s intention from the beginning was to hire as many of its crew and talent locally. When you have a series that is rooted in the fabric of Hawai‘i’s North Shore lifeguards, viewers will experience the world of these everyday heroes. Rescue: HI-Surf is a series we hope gets picked up for a second season and beyond. It takes a village and we applaud the work of the county and state film offices and our state and county agencies for their ongoing support to make it possible for this series to be made where it is set – Hawai‘i,” said DBEDT Creative Industries Division Chief Officer Georja Skinner.

A special episode of Rescue: HI-Surf will also air on February 9, 2025 after FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LIX, maximizing the exposure for Hawai‘i from this coveted slot to bring scores of television audiences nationwide into the heavy-water action.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawai‘i’s creative economy. Through initiatives, program development and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawai‘i’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries. As a major branch of CID, the Hawai‘i Film Office (HFO) was established as the one-stop central coordinator for film and photographic use of state-administered parks, beaches, highways, and facilities and is committed to developing Hawai‘i’s film industry, which provides desirable jobs for residents, as well as opportunities to build the creative and technical skillsets of the local workforce.

