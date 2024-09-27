Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against GitLab, Outset Medical, ZoomInfo, and Super Micro and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)

Class Period: June 6, 2023 - March 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 4, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab’s ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform. On March 4, 2024, GitLab issued a press release reporting a strong Q1 in 2024, followed by an announcement lowering full-year guidance for 2025. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the company needed time to build its pipeline and close deals on new products. In addition, provided first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 guidance with growth rates hovering between 30 and 31% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, GitLab anticipated a Q1 2025 non-GAAP operating loss of $12-$13 million and an operating non-GAAP revenue of $5-$10 million for the full year of 2025.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to GitLab’s revelation. The price of GitLab’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $74.47 per share on March 4, 2024, GitLab’s stock price fell to $58.84 per share on March 5, 2024, a decline of about 21% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the GitLab class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GTLB

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Class Period: August 1, 2022 - August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (2) as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) there was a substantial risk that Outset Medical would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Outset Medical’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Outset Medical’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Outset Medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OM

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)

Class Period: November 10, 2020 - August 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 4, 2024

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ZoomInfo's financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for ZoomInfo's database of digital contact information; (2) material portions of ZoomInfo's existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of ZoomInfo's product or abandon it altogether; (3) ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with ZoomInfo for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (4) ZoomInfo's coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged ZoomInfo's customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (5) as a result of all of the above, ZoomInfo's reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

For more information on the ZoomInfo class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZI

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - August 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2024

According to the complaint, on August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research unveiled a short report on SMCI. The short report detailed several allegations against the Company, including that Hindenburg “found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and control failures, and customer issues.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of SMCI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024, SMCI’s stock price fell to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024, a decline of about 21.16% in the span of only two days.

For more information on the Super Micro class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SMCI

