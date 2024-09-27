Del Rio CBP officers apprehend man wanted on warrant for alleged indecent exposure to a minor

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry this week encountered a man wanted on an outstanding felony state warrant for indecent exposure to a minor.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to be resolute in their vigilance and their attention to detail resulted in this significant apprehension of a man wanted for an alleged sex offense involving a minor,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “By assisting fellow federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with apprehensions like these, we help keep our communities safe and ensure that justice is upheld.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle driver Modesto Infante Regalado, 62, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecent exposure to a minor issued by Texas Department of Public Safety. CBP officers turned Infante Regalado over to Del Rio police officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

