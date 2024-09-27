Statement from Governor Hochul on Mayor Adams

“This is an extraordinarily difficult day for New York City.

“I have carefully reviewed the indictment released by the United States Department of Justice. This indictment is the latest in a disturbing pattern of events that has, understandably, contributed to a sense of unease among many New Yorkers.

“Our judicial system is based on the foundational principle that all of us are presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Yet those of us who have chosen a career in elected office know that we're held to a higher standard. Given the responsibilities we hold as public servants, that's entirely appropriate.

“New Yorkers deserve to know that their municipal government is working effectively, ethically and in the best interests of the people – driving down crime, educating our kids and ensuring basic city services continue unabated. It's now up to Mayor Adams to show the City that he is able to lead in that manner.

“My focus is on protecting the people of New York and ensuring stability in the City. While I review my options and obligations as the Governor of New York, I expect the Mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders. We must give New Yorkers confidence that there is steady, responsible leadership at every level of government.”