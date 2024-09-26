Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. One of the suspects brandished a gun. The suspects then entered a vehicle driven by other suspects and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 19-year-old Mekhi Mimiko of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24098913