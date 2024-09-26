Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,020 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery

 

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. Two suspects approached the victim and demanded property. One of the suspects brandished a gun. The suspects then entered a vehicle driven by other suspects and fled the scene with the victim’s property.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 19-year-old Mekhi Mimiko of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24098913

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more