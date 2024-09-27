DDOT Celebrates Sustainability Efforts for TDM Week

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) proudly recognizes Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Week Sept.16 through Sept. 20, by celebrating goDCgo’s accomplishments in increasing the use of sustainable transportation in the District. A nationwide effort led by the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT), TDM Week celebrates organizations across the country for their efforts in TDM – the application of strategies, policies, and programs to reduce traffic congestion and carbon footprint while increasing the use of sustainable transportation options.

goDCgo, DDOT’s TDM program, keeps 38,807 cars off the road every day by promoting active transportation and public transit to District commuters, residents, and visitors. Last year, through transportation resources, outreach events, and consultations with employers, schools, and residential properties, goDCgo helped 35,505 people shift to a clean commute mode, such as walking, biking, taking transit, or scooting.

From October 2022 to September 2023, goDCgo’s efforts:

· Reduced traffic, saving over 700,000 driving miles per day.

· Improved air quality, reducing 506,391 tons of CO2 emissions daily.

· Saved energy, cutting 27,917 gallons of gas every day.

Educating District residents, students, and employees has been at the forefront of goDCgo’s efforts. This year, goDCgo partnered with several schools and residential properties to host Travel Training sessions and teach students and residents how to use public transportation. goDCgo has also taken strides to center equity and accessibility in their work. Through the 2023-2024 “Get Paid to Pedal” program, goDCgo distributed 100 vouchers to income-eligible District residents to use towards the purchase of a bicycle, bike repair, bike supplies, or e-bike conversion kit.

As many District employees shift back to in-person schedules, goDCgo’s work in the TDM space remains especially relevant. By 2032, the District aims to have 75% of commutes rely on non-single-occupancy vehicle modes such as rail, local bus, biking, walking, carpool, telework, and other sustainable travel options.