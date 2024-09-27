FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Deploys Two New Red-Light Cameras; Warning Period Begins Sept. 26

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the planned deployment of red-light automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras to two new locations in the High Injury Network (HIN) in the District. The HIN locations are traffic sites where data analysis has identified speeding and speed-running as safety issues. A warning period for the new red-light cameras, one (1) on Massachusetts Avenue and one (1) on Bladensburg Road, will begin Sept. 26, 2024.

Once Photo Enforced signs are installed in the direction of travel before the enforcement cameras, a 30-day educational phase will start for each camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction with fines that will range from $100 to $150 based on how fast a driver exceeds the speed limit.

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows:

Location Camera Type Deployment Timeline

Massachusetts Ave e/b @ 9th St NW Red Light September 2024

Bladensburg Rd s/b @ NY Ave NE Red Light September 2024

For more information about ATE locations, please visit ate.ddot.dc.gov. DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, please visit dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas.

