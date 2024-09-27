ASB GlassFloor Takes Center Stage at Big Blue Madness: A New Era in Collegiate Sports

ASB GlassFloor debuts at Kentucky Basketball's Big Blue Madness, becoming the first NCAA Division I event with an interactive court that elevates player performance and fan experience.

In a historic moment for college sports, ASB GlassFloor, a global leader in innovative sports

flooring, will take center stage at one of the biggest and most anticipated college events of the

year – Kentucky Basketball’s Big Blue Madness, presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities

of the Bluegrass (RMHC). This landmark event will be the first NCAA Division I occasion to

feature the revolutionary floor, designed to enhance player performance and provide fans with

a more immersive experience.

Big Blue Madness will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, inside Rupp Arena at the Central Bank

Center. The event serves as the annual introduction of the Kentucky Men’s and Women’s

Basketball Teams, featuring new Men’s Head Coach Mark Pope and Women’s Head Coach

Kenny Brooks this year. It is a pivotal event in the collegiate basketball calendar, drawing

thousands of passionate fans and extensive media attention. It serves as a celebration of the

sport and the student-athletes who dedicate their lives to excellence both on and off the court.

With the ASB GlassFloor, this year’s event promises to elevate fan engagement and redefine

the future of collegiate sports.

Setting a New Standard for College Athletics Events

The ASB GlassFloor is a sports floor that integrates interactive display capabilities, creating

visual experiences for players and fans alike. Known for its design, durability, and stunning

visual capabilities, the ASB GlassFloor brings a new level to collegiate sports. The floor is

equipped with LED technology beneath the glass, turning the court into a dynamic display that

can adapt instantly to the needs of any game, whether it be basketball, volleyball, or other

major NCAA competitions. The digital court provides dynamic branding opportunities, in-game

activations, and real-time data displays, all while maintaining the performance and safety

standards expected at the highest levels of sport.

Coaches Embrace Innovation

“This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before,” Pope said. “Big Blue

Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky

Basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB GlassFloor, bringing this exciting

technology to Big Blue Nation. Our team can’t wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena on Oct. 11.”

“We look forward to putting on a show for Big Blue Nation at our first Big Blue Madness with

the ASB GlassFloor as part of the spectacle,” Brooks said. “Big Blue Madness is famous

throughout the college basketball world. Since we saw the ASB GlassFloor at the U19 World

Cup last year we’ve been intrigued by the possibilities of playing on this court. We’re excited to

add this exciting technology to what promises to be an entertaining night in Rupp Arena.”

A Fusion of Innovation and Performance

“Participating in Big Blue Madness signifies a pivotal moment for ASB GlassFloor and

underscores our commitment to innovation in collegiate sports,” said Christof Babinsky,

Managing Director of ASB GlassFloor. “This event is not just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to

demonstrate how our sports floors can transform the game for athletes while creating an

unparalleled experience for fans. Our partnership here will set a new standard for the future of

collegiate sports events.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Sports Venues

With a growing list of installations in sports venues across the globe, including its involvement

in professional basketball leagues, ASB GlassFloor continues to revolutionize the way sports are

played and experienced. Its inclusion in such a high-profile College Basketball event not only

highlights the increasing demand for multifunctional, durable, and visually dynamic sports

floors but also marks a significant milestone in the modernization of college sports.

About ASB GlassFloor

ASB GlassFloor is a leading provider of innovative sports flooring solutions. Renowned for

transforming arenas into dynamic, interactive spaces, ASB GlassFloor combines cutting-edge

technology with exceptional design to create visually stunning and highly functional surfaces.

The advanced glass flooring is utilised by some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events

and venues, setting new standards for performance and aesthetics.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and durability, ASB GlassFloor continues to redefine the

possibilities of sports venues and event spaces, providing unparalleled experiences for athletes

and audiences alike.

ASB GlassFloor has been showcased in prominent events such as the FIBA U19 Women’s

Basketball World Cup, the German BBL Season Opener 2023, the NBA All-Star 2024, and the

Basketball Champions League Final Four 2024, reflecting our dedication to enhancing sports

venues with high-performance and visually striking flooring.

