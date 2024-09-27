By-law to Designate 340 Dundas St E, Flamborough

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Hamilton has passed By-law Number 24- 158(PDF, 552.01 KB) to designate the property located at 340 Dundas Street East, Flamborough, as

being of cultural heritage value under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act.

This property was designated by Hamilton City Council on the 11th day of September, 2024

Any person who objects to the By-law may, within thirty days after date of publication of the Notice of Passing of the By-law, appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the clerk of the municipality a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the By-law and the reasons in support of the objection, accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal, in accordance with Section 29(8) of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Dated this the 27th day of September, 2024.

Matthew Trennum

City Clerk

Hamilton, Ontario