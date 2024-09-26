Credit One Bank and Opportunity Village Team Up for Number One Fan Initiative

Credit One Bank Number One Fan Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank , a leader in the U.S. credit card industry and a pillar of the Las Vegas community, partnered with Opportunity Village for the latest installment of its community-focused program, Number One Fan. This inaugural collaboration provided two participants in Opportunity Village’s prevocational program with tickets to the Las Vegas Raiders home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 22, as well as access to the exclusive Credit One Club and sideline passes.The announcement was made during a surprise event held on Tuesday, September 10, at Opportunity Village’s North Campus. Aaron and Nora, participants in Opportunity Village’s prevocational program, were awarded the tickets to the Las Vegas Raiders game. They also joined the Raiderettes and the team’s mascot, Raider Rusher, to make posters to show their support for the home team on game day.“The Number One Fan program is an important part of Credit One Bank’s ongoing efforts to give back to the Las Vegas Community,” said Credit One Bank Senior Sponsorship Manager Christina Ortiz. “There is no better feeling than working with our charity partners and our local sports teams to give people an experience they’ll really enjoy, and hopefully never forget.”Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in spring 2023, forming partnerships with six nonprofits in southern Nevada to offer families and individuals exclusive access to local sports teams. The program has collaborated with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, and the Credit One Charleston Open to provide unique experiences to its charity partners.These experiences have included on-field access at a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium for U.S.VETS Las Vegas, participation in Vegas Golden Knights pre-game parades for childhood cancer survivors from Candlelighters and their families, and a private tennis clinic at the Credit One Charleston Open with top-10 WTA pro Emma Navarro for youths from Meeting Street Academy.Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan initiative continues to positively impact the community by creating unforgettable experiences for those in need.Link to images: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/oEahhET2Eb Link to b-roll: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/gWo0ReU7ti About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.Credit One Bank Contact InformationTerri Maruca | Gage MorganKirvin Doak CommunicationsCreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com702.737.3100

