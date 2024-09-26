Jason Jones Convicted for Quadruple Homicide in Laurel Nebraska

Today, in Dakota County District Court, Jason Jones, age 44, was found guilty of the first-degree murders of Michele Ebeling and Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford on August 4, 2022, in Laurel, Nebraska. Jones was also found guilty of two counts of second-degree arson and four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

On August 4, 2022, Jones shot and killed Michele Ebeling in her home and lit her home on fire. The same day, he shot and killed Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford in their home and set that home on fire.

The jury trial conducted by Judge Bryan Meismer began on September 9, 2024, and ended on September 26, 2024. Judge Meismer moved the trial from Cedar County to Dakota County to ensure a fair trial.

Aggravating circumstances were charged at the beginning of the case for these murders. Today, the jury also returned a verdict finding that the State met the burden of proof for at least one aggravating circumstance. Jason Jones will face either the death penalty or life in prison when sentenced at a later date.

In a capital murder case, Nebraska law requires the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court to appoint two additional judges to sit on the three-judge panel alongside Judge Meismer. Any additional proceedings will be scheduled at a future date following that appointment.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is pleased with the outcome and thanks the jury for their hard work in this case.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.