Coherent Expands Silicon Carbide 200 mm n-Type Epitaxial Wafer Production

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technologies, announced today the launch of its 200 mm silicon carbide epitaxial wafers (SiC epi-wafers). Substrate and epi-wafer shipments from the company at 350 micron and 500 micron thickness are now underway.



As a dedicated manufacturer of both SiC substrates and epitaxial wafers, Coherent combines these elements to deliver exceptional quality, performance, and reliability. The new 200 mm SiC epi-wafers are engineered with cutting-edge thickness and doping uniformity, setting new industry standards and supporting the production of superior SiC power semiconductors.

“With our advanced technology, we are not only enhancing the quality of SiC devices but also addressing the growing demand for 200 mm for efficient power-conversion components in critical sectors,” said Gary Ruland, Vice President and General Manager of the SiC Materials Business Unit.

SiC devices are integral to power conversion in electric and hybrid vehicles, energy infrastructure, and high-power EV chargers. The transition from 150 mm to 200 mm diameter wafers responds to the increasing demand for SiC semiconductors, allowing manufacturers to produce more devices per wafer. This shift is expected to enhance productivity and reduce the cost of SiC devices, benefiting a wide range of applications.

By adopting larger wafers, SiC device manufacturers can achieve higher yields and improved cost efficiency because of a 1.8x increase in usable area per wafer. The implementation of state-of-the-art 200 mm tooling brings additional advantages while aligning with the industry’s drive for greater performance and reduced operational costs.

For additional information about Coherent silicon carbide epitaxial wafers or other innovative products, please visit coherent.com .

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com .

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

corporate.communications@coherent.com

