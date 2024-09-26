26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a Code Green Severe Weather Alert for Court Operations on September 27, 2024

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024, are cancelled, with the exception of District Court first appearance hearings and domestic violence ex parte hearings. District Court first appearance hearings will be delayed until 1:00 PM. Domestic violence ex parte hearings will proceed as scheduled.

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Returning jurors assigned to courtrooms should report to the courthouse on Monday, September 30, 2024, or on a date thereafter, as directed by the presiding judge or courtroom deputy.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

