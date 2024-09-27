RCP welcomes new GMC resources to support victims of sexual misconduct by doctors

Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as RCP president, said:

‘We welcome these new GMC resources, which aim to address and prevent sexual misconduct by doctors.

‘In providing clear guidance on identifying misconduct and outlining support for victims, we hope these resources will empower individuals to speak up and seek help. It’s good to see that the GMC has collaborated with survivor advocacy groups and experts to ensure that these tools are practical, sensitive and informed by those directly impacted.

‘We strongly support the GMC’s call for a commitment to zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. The NHS across the UK is facing huge challenges, and we must actively call out and oppose the toxic cultures which hurt patients and other healthcare professionals.

‘The sad fact is that unacceptable behaviours have been tolerated for far too long in some parts of medicine. At times during my own career, even I have not felt brave enough to speak up about my own experiences, so it is really important that we support and empower individuals to raise concerns. We need culture change to prevent this from happening.

‘Earlier this year, the RCP also called for a zero-tolerance approach to workplace harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct in the NHS. The healthcare system needs to hold individuals and organisations to account – these new GMC resources will help us to support each other to speak out and build a safe environment that prioritises safety, dignity and trust for everyone.’