Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck’s Adrenaline-Fueled New Single Life Between The Lines, An Anthem of Life On The Road
First Release Since the Critically Acclaimed New Album Red Moon RisingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern rock band Robert Jon & The Wreck have returned with their newest single, “Life Between The Lines,” available on all digital platforms. This is the band’s first release following their successful album Red Moon Rising, and it arrives on the heels of a standout performance at AmericanaFest, signaling another exciting chapter in their ongoing musical journey. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, “Life Between The Lines” is a powerful track that blends heavy, 70s-inspired riffs with the band’s signature sound. Stream “Life Between The Lines” HERE.
Accompanying the release is the official music video that captures the band in their element, delivering raw, high-energy performances that embody the intensity of the track and showcases Henry’s incredible guitar work. Watch the official music video NOW.
“‘Life Between The Lines’ was a concept lyrically inspired by Robert Jon’s wife and son,” explains lead guitarist Henry James. “It captures the trials of life on the road and balancing that with life at home. The song was born out of a spontaneous sound check jam during our European tour, with Andrew’s aggressive drumming and Warren’s dynamic bass line setting the foundation. We combined that with my obsession with classic heavy metal from the late 70s and early 80s. Kevin Shirley helped us fine-tune everything in the studio, turning it into a powerful anthem. We can’t wait for fans to hear it!”
Robert Jon & The Wreck have quickly become known for their dynamic range, seamlessly shifting between Southern rock, blues, and Americana. “Life Between The Lines” takes them into even heavier territory, echoing influences of classic hard rock while maintaining their signature sound. It also showcases the band’s unique ability to fuse soulful storytelling with hard-hitting instrumentation and a strong sense of musicianship, making them a standout in the modern rock scene.
Coming off the success of Red Moon Rising, which was hailed by Planet Mosh as “groundbreaking” and by Vintage Rock for capturing the band’s “transformative years,” “Life Between The Lines” marks the next step in their evolution. The track follows fan favorites like “Dragging Me Down”, “Down No More” and “Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man,” which amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.
Fans can catch Robert Jon & The Wreck on their upcoming fall European tour, where they will bring the intensity of “Life Between The Lines” to the stage. With a reputation for electrifying live performances, the band’s synergy on stage is undeniable, making every show an unforgettable experience. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com.
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Tour Dates
October 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN
October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE
November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL
November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE
November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE
November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE
November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE
November 7 - Burgerweeshuis Deventer, NL
November 8 - Blues Garage Isernhagen, DE
November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival Frederikshavn, DK
November 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE
November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE
November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR
November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK
November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
November 26 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK
December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
December 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (w/ Blackberry Smoke)
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
