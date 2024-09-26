September 26, 2024 -- Virginia Attorney General Office SAKI Program Helps Convict Rapist in 1992 Norfolk Cold Case

Commonwealth of Virginia

Virginia Attorney General Office SAKI Program Helps Convict Rapist in 1992 Norfolk Cold Case

RICHMOND, VA – A 32-year old cold case was reopened and a Norfolk jury found Vernon Lorenzo Gay guilty on Wednesday of rape and armed burglary with intention to commit rape. This a 1992 cold case reopened due to DNA testing provided by the Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

On May 5, 1992, the victim was in her residence with her sleeping three small children when a suspect entered through one of the children’s bedroom windows armed with a knife. Vernon Gay found the victim in her bedroom and proceeded to rape her. A Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) was completed following the attack and DNA evidence was recovered from the victim.

In July 2022, as part of SAKI, the DNA evidence was sent off for re-testing with current technology. In August 2023, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science provided a certificate of analysis indicating that the DNA recovered from her PERK matched Vernon Gay. When Norfolk Police investigators brought Gay’s information to the victim’s attention, she confirmed that she did not know who he was and that she had never had consensual sex with him. Consequently, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in November 2023 secured charges by direct indictment against Mr. Gay for rape by force/threat and armed burglary with intent to commit rape. Gay pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. After hearing the evidence, a jury of his peers found Gay guilty as charged. Sentencing is set for December 20th.

"Today's verdict brings much-needed solace and closure in this cold case, underscoring the unrelenting commitment of state and local law enforcement to secure justice, no matter how much time has passed,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I'm gratified that our SAKI initiative helped fund this vital partnership and made this resolution possible."

Since 2016, the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has awarded the Office of the Virginia Attorney General more than $6 million in grant funding to identify untested DNA and support the prosecution of criminal cases produced by these results. Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Scott C. Vachris and Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Mary Grace V. Godfrey prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Norfolk Police Sergeant Brian C. Williams led the investigation.

The press statement from the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Office is here.

# # #